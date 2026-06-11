Top Attorney Named As Tulsi Gabbard's Permanent Successor

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional Maps
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional...
This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game. His Response Was Great
This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game....
Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are Stuck on Stupid
Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are...
Gunman Who Killed Minnesota Politicians Changes His Plea
Gunman Who Killed Minnesota Politicians Changes His Plea
Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Stop Destroying Civilization!
Stop Destroying Civilization!
VIP
Democrats Can’t Even Admit CA Elections Aren’t Secure, and That’s the Real Problem
Democrats Can’t Even Admit CA Elections Aren’t Secure, and That’s the Real Problem
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
Scott Bessent Just Escalated the Financial War on Iran
Scott Bessent Just Escalated the Financial War on Iran
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los Angeles' Homeless Programs
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los...
VIP
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
Tipsheet

Top Attorney Named As Tulsi Gabbard's Permanent Successor

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 11, 2026 2:05 PM
Top Attorney Named As Tulsi Gabbard's Permanent Successor
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton will be President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the permanent Director of National Intelligence.

Advertisement

His nomination comes after DNI Tulsi Gabbard's resignation, as her husband fights bone cancer. 

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon that “few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay” and he wants the Senate to confirm Clayton “as soon as possible.” During the first Trump administration, Clayton oversaw the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

She will be leaving her role on June 19, as Trump has brought in Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte to serve in the role in an acting capacity with the mission of shrinking the office’s size.

“I have named William Pulte to be Acting Director of National Intelligence, who will take over on June 19th, and have asked him to execute the immediate and needed downsizing of the office, reverting staff to their home agencies,” Trump posted on Wednesday morning. 

Pulte’s appointment garnered significant backlash from Democrats, and many voted against the three-week extension of FISA Section 702, a foreign surveillance policy, in the House because of it.  

Recommended

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Bill Pulte has no relevant national security experience,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other House Democratic leadership said in a joint statement. 

“Consequently, his appointment is in defiance of the law that requires the Director of National Intelligence to have 'extensive' national security experience. The apparent motivation for his elevation is the demonstrated willingness of Bill Pulte to search government databases for alleged dirt on President Trump’s chosen political enemies,” the Democrats continued. 

Trump noted Wednesday that multiple individuals were being interviewed for the position, quipping that he would "rather have [someone] smart than experienced."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Stop Destroying Civilization! Victor Davis Hanson
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America Matt Vespa
Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female Julia Cassidy
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional Maps Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement