In a world of cancel culture, political tribalism, and partisanship, it's refreshing to see humility, apology and prayer. That's what happened with actors Rob Lowe and Charlie Sheen late last week when the two sat down for a podcast.

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Sheen, who has had his share of troubles in recent years, apologized for the "unkind and unfair" things he said about Lowe and Lowe's response blew Sheen away.

Charlie Sheen apologizes for attacking Rob Lowe online, then finds out Lowe had been praying for him for decades



Charlie: “I've sent a few tweets, you know, back when they were tweets, and just some stuff about you that was really unkind and unfair. And they were mean and… pic.twitter.com/iN36PRyyim — Yonan (@yonann) November 19, 2026

"I've sent a few tweets, you know, back when they were tweets," Sheen said. "And just some stuff about you that was really unkind and unfair ... And they were mean and stupid. And it was all before December 12th, 2017. That's when I got off the dope, and with the booze and all that s**, you know. So anyway, I just wanted to offer that."

Lowe not only forgave him, but said he prayed for Sheen.

"I know you're not a huge program guy. It saved my life, but that's neither here nor there. But in the program, as you know, they always say, ‘Take a moment of prayer for the alcoholic who still suffers.’ And you were always my guy," Lowe said.

"Seriously?" Sheen said.

"Always. Every time. Years and years and years," Lowe replied.

"So you were kind of giving that prayer for a couple decades?" Sheen added, amazed.

We tend to dismiss Hollywood actors for their excesses, political views, sense of entitlement, etc. But moments like this are a reminder we are all God's children and share a common humanity. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) November 20, 2026

It's also a very kind and selfless thing to pray for someone.

Rob Lowe continues to impress me in an age when so few celebrities do https://t.co/Uk1AcvPlCZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 20, 2026

Truly.

And perhaps we need more of this, especially during the holiday season.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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