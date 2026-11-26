His birthday was supposed to be December 6, but baby Luca Chacon wasn't going to wait for winter. On August 22, his mother, Amanda Chacon, was getting ready for a Jonas Brothers concert when she noticed her baby wasn't moving as much as usual. Concerned, she skipped the concert and went for a checkup, where she learned she was already dilated and that Luca was going to be born much sooner than they expected.

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Luca was born at 25 weeks, more than three months before his due date, and weighed just one pound, 12.8 ounces. Babies born before 28 weeks' gestation are considered extremely premature, and they can face a slew of health issues, including increased risk of infections, bleeding in the brain, digestive complications, and difficulty regulating their body temperature. Even eating is a challenge, as a premature baby doesn't know how to coordinate sucking, swallowing, and breathing.

For parents, all the norms that come with having a child — holding the baby, feeding the baby, taking the baby home — are upended when the baby is born prematurely.

When Luca was born, he was 13 inches long. At 25 weeks, a baby's lungs haven't finished developing either (they're the last major organ to develop in pregnancy), and Luca needed a ventilator to help him breathe. He also experienced moments of apnea, when his breathing stopped for short periods. He was cared for by Dr. Swarna Devarajan and a medical team at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Center, where he spent almost three months in the Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Thankfully, advances in medical technology mean that extremely premature babies like Luca have a better chance at not just surviving, but thriving.

The day Luca's breathing tube came out was a major milestone. And while most other parents are measuring milestones in pounds and weeks, parents of premature babies are measuring progress in grams, hours, and days. And after 86 days, Luca was released and will spend his first Thanksgiving at home with his family.

Thanksgiving will be extra special for the parents of Luca, a premature baby who graduated from Mercy Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.



Luca was given the green light to go home after 86 days in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/A2PndSaqvH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 23, 2026

When he was discharged, Luca weighed more than six pounds, triple his birth weight. But it was still under the average U.S. birth weight of seven to 7.6 pounds.

AFTER 86 DAYS IN THE NICU, BABY LUCA IS HOME FOR THANKSGIVING! 🙏❤️



Bundled up in a little blue hat, Luca slept in his car seat as his parents carried him down the hospital hallway. On both sides, the people who had cared for him were clapping.



That was his graduation.



Luca… pic.twitter.com/1TkUpzmJsj — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) November 23, 2026

Alida Giannini of Catholic Health shared footage of Luca's parents getting ready to take him home for the first time.

After 86 days in Mercy Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, baby Luca finally headed home in time for a very special first Thanksgiving.



Heartwarming footage by Alida Giannini of Catholic Health shows Luca’s parents preparing to take him home while hospital staff members… pic.twitter.com/MOmQQI7a4n — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 18, 2026

Giannini said of Luca's time that he "captured the hearts of his caregivers, who became like a second family."

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"Luca’s emotional homecoming is a beautiful story of hope, resilience, and the incredible bond between a family and the medical team that helped their little miracle make it home," she said.

Today, millions of people will travel with the express purpose of being with family and share what they are grateful for. For the Chacon family, they get to celebrate with Luca at home, thanks to the medical staff who helped him for months in the NICU. Remember — Luca wasn't even supposed to be born until early December. This is nothing short of a Thanksgiving miracle.

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