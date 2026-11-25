Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) was in the news yesterday after we learned that dozens of staff were placed on leave over incomplete background checks. You'd think that would take priority for the district, but instead it's hosting a Thanksgiving meal with "halal-certified" turkeys so Muslims can participate.

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Halal slaughter is cruel, and authorities just busted a Florida halal meat plant for abuse and cruelty to animals. On top of that, both Judaism and Christianity have rules about eating meat that was sacrificed to other religious gods. That would exclude them from this meal.

Alexandria City Public Schools (@ACPSk12) is hosting a Thanksgiving meal for students that features "Halal-certified" turkey to pander to muslims



They’re taking over the schools pic.twitter.com/OmLbOyHJZ3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2026

"We are pleased to share that the roasted turkey is Halal certified," the October 9 memo reads.

Christian kids will be eating meat sacrificed to a false god 🤮 — NIBS (@AHarVesco) November 24, 2026

They're just being "culturally enriched."

I object to my children being served Halal-certified meat because the slaughter requires a prayer to Allah, which I do not follow. Public schools should not prioritize one religion’s dietary rules over others in a shared Thanksgiving meal. Offer regular turkey or a neutral… — C LazoMiller (@medlegalrn) November 24, 2026

Exactly this.

you appear to be correct here. why would you need to pander to such a small group? pic.twitter.com/f9N7QEXTML — frankdoooooks (@frankdoooooks) November 24, 2026

The Left puts the rights of the minority group ahead of the rest. Until their preferred minority groups are in the majority. Then the minority are subjected to the rule of the majority.

Democracy in action.

Halal is an inflection point. Resist. https://t.co/Zqd7OmQi4I — Triarius The Exile (@AdamWilday) November 24, 2026

Resistance is important.

Tax payer money should not be used for this. https://t.co/E8ED5eNSOg — Maria Milhous (@MilhousMaria) November 24, 2026

We hear all the time about "Christian nationalism" and "theocracy," but the same people allow Islam to dictate its religious edicts to the public.

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