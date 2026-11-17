Salem Media announced today that it has signed rising conservative voice Brianna Lyman to launch a new daily video channel, You're Not Supposed to Say That with Brianna Lyman. Lyman, the elections correspondent at The Federalist, is a regular presence on national television, appearing on Fox News and CNN. Known for her sharp exchanges with political opponents and reporting on election integrity, Lyman will bring that approach directly to viewers without the time limits and constraints of cable television.

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The channel features several new videos each day, each running typically eight to 15 minutes long. Lyman reacts to breaking news, challenges media narratives, and digs into stories that aren't getting enough attention. Lyman will also expand on arguments that get cut short during her television appearances.

The videos, released starting on October 29, are available on YouTube, Rumble, X, and Instagram.

Recently, Lyman has tackled the Democrats' affordability bait-and-switch.

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And Abdul El-Sayed joking about the Muslim Brotherhood.

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"This is the unfiltered version of the things I don't get to say on TV," Lyman said. "Maybe you've seen me on CNN and you're here to hate me. Welcome. Maybe you've seen me on Fox and you just want to hear more. I've been told you're not supposed to say that. Here, we can. I'm so excited to work with Salem to reach a new generation of patriots. America is worth saving."

The addition of Lyman to the Salem Media lineup is part of a larger effort to build the next generation of conservative media voices ahead of the 2028 election cycle, with a focus on creators who can reach audiences beyond traditional talk radio and long-form political commentary.

"Brianna is the kind of young voice the right needs more of," said Harrison Weinhold, Director of Salem's Talk Creator Network. "She does her own reporting, she's not afraid to challenge people, and she can hold her own on any panel in the country. On television, she might get four minutes to make her point. Now she's got a channel where she can make the whole argument, every day."

Read Salem Media's full press release here.

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