The family members of murder victims have joined with county district attorneys and the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation to ask the California Supreme Court to void all of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s death sentence commutations.

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Earlier this month, Newsom issued commutations for over 500 death row inmates to life in prison, meaning that the executions will not happen.

The petition alleges that the governor did not go through the required procedures and denied victims the chance to be heard beforehand. “Only this Court can stop the Governor’s disregard of the law — his abuse of power,” the complaint reads.

The filing argues that thousands of jurors and hundreds of judges set aside personal views to render judgments based on the evidence and the law, while Newsom let his own views override them: “He did none of that, as he freely admits,” the document reads. “That alone is an abuse of power that must not stand.”

Anne Marie Schubert, president and CEO of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, released a statement saying, “This lawsuit is about protecting the constitutional rights of victims, defending the rule of law and ensuring that no governor is above the law.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman backed the challenge, saying Newsom’s decision sidelines victims’ families and disregards the will of California voters, juries and judges.

LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman

backs legal challenge to Gov. Newsom’s commutation of CA death row sentences.



Click to readhttps://t.co/6uRAsfHDqP#DAHochman pic.twitter.com/1ur61eoPUw — Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (@LADAOffice) November 13, 2026

The lawsuit isn’t the first of its kind. But history suggests that it will be ill-fated. Governors have won these types of fights before.

In Illinois, Gov. George Ryan pardoned four men and commuted 167 death sentences in 2003. The Illinois Supreme Court unanimously upheld his authority after the attorney general and prosecutors sued.

TRUMP SLAMS NEWSOM: President Donald Trump on Saturday blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to commute the death sentences of hundreds of inmates, calling the move a "disaster for Justice in America" and expressing hope that it would be overturned.



"Gavin Newscum’s… pic.twitter.com/TTtKy1DyUP — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 14, 2026

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown commuted all 17 death sentences in 2022, and the Oregon Supreme Court treated the commuted life sentence as the sentence in force in Thompson v. Fhuere.

However, there’s a chance it could be different for California. About 400 of the 548 inmates are twice-convicted felons, according to CalMatters, and their commutations require California Supreme Court approval under the state constitution, so the court already holds a veto over most of the list.

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