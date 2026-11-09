One of the Philly Anti-Jewish Activists Made This Outrageous Claim About the Counter-Protesters

Anti-Jewish forces, including members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), descended on Philadelphia's Rittenhouse neighborhood to tell Jewish-owned businesses they weren't welcome. It was an egregious display of antisemitism condemned by many, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, Mayor Cherelle Parker, and others.

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Thankfully, good people showed up in droves. It reportedly led to two-hour wait times at the Jewish-owned restaurants and a whole lot of anger on the part of the DSA, which called the counter protest a repression of its free speech. But now another protester is claiming that the community members who stood up against the hate put tacks on the ground for people.

Came home from the Philadelphia boycott bike ride wondering why the traction on my shoes was less than usual and have discovered that they’re covered in tacks that were deployed on the crowd by Zionist counter protestors pic.twitter.com/8beGMdhBhW — James🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) November 8, 2026

No one believes this, of course.

Those tacks are real, but they were not put there by the "Zionist" counter protesters.

Did they beat you up after you went to Subway & shout "This is MAGA country!" too, Brownshirt? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) November 9, 2026

Probably.

0% chance this happened. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) November 9, 2026

Less than zero, frankly.

No report of flat tires but your shoes are “covered” with all of 6 thumbtacks that made you slide around. That’s pathetic.



Celebrating a Nazi event was so bad for you. — OrbeaBradleyGuru (@sot1977) November 9, 2026

This did not go as they thought it would.

Sorry your Kristallnacht didn’t go as planned. — Frajer Crane (@vtmiah) November 9, 2026

They must be heartbroken.

NOT THUMB TACKS!



THE HORROR.



You can’t really be this stupid, right? lol https://t.co/nLwcTeFQaJ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 9, 2026

No one with a brain buys this. Which means, of course, a whole bunch of DSA leftists are calling for "investigations" into this.

James, on behalf of all Zionists, I am thanking you from the bottom of my heart for generating so much business for our cause today. As a small token of our appreciation, I have planted a tree in Israel in your honor. You are a true friend of Zionism. Same time next week? https://t.co/hCX20paBJi pic.twitter.com/YdsjAb7j8j — Matt Mainen (@MattMainen) November 8, 2026

This is the perfect response.

So, you were riding a bike, but got thumbtacks in your shoes? https://t.co/jrjI3falX7 pic.twitter.com/y2lQFUKLQd — Roger (@Roger247_) November 9, 2026

Or he was walking in the road?

This is a bunch of malarkey, and James knows it. So do the people supporting him in the comments. As with all leftist hoaxes, there's no video proof. This writer searched and even asked AI to look on X and the Internet. She found nothing. If it were happening, video would be out there, somewhere.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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