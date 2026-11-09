DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

One of the Philly Anti-Jewish Activists Made This Outrageous Claim About the Counter-Protesters

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
One of the Philly Anti-Jewish Activists Made This Outrageous Claim About the Counter-Protesters
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Anti-Jewish forces, including members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), descended on Philadelphia's Rittenhouse neighborhood to tell Jewish-owned businesses they weren't welcome. It was an egregious display of antisemitism condemned by many, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, Mayor Cherelle Parker, and others.

Advertisement

Thankfully, good people showed up in droves. It reportedly led to two-hour wait times at the Jewish-owned restaurants and a whole lot of anger on the part of the DSA, which called the counter protest a repression of its free speech. But now another protester is claiming that the community members who stood up against the hate put tacks on the ground for people.

No one believes this, of course.

Those tacks are real, but they were not put there by the "Zionist" counter protesters.

Probably.

Less than zero, frankly.

This did not go as they thought it would.

They must be heartbroken.

Recommended
One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks Kurt Schlichter Hakeem Jeffries Noticed Something About the DSA Supporters Who Don't Want Him to Be House Speaker Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No one with a brain buys this. Which means, of course, a whole bunch of DSA leftists are calling for "investigations" into this.

This is the perfect response.

Or he was walking in the road?

This is a bunch of malarkey, and James knows it. So do the people supporting him in the comments. As with all leftist hoaxes, there's no video proof. This writer searched and even asked AI to look on X and the Internet. She found nothing. If it were happening, video would be out there, somewhere.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FREE SPEECH | JOSH SHAPIRO | PENNSYLVANIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks

One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks

Kurt Schlichter
Hakeem Jeffries Noticed Something About the DSA Supporters Who Don't Want Him to Be House Speaker

Hakeem Jeffries Noticed Something About the DSA Supporters Who Don't Want Him to Be House Speaker

Amy Curtis
President Trump and Dana White Just Gave Us an Update on the Iran War

President Trump and Dana White Just Gave Us an Update on the Iran War

Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos