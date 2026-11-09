Crowds Showed Up to Shout Down the Anti-Jewish Philly Bike Protest Yesterday and the DSA Is Angry

A group of anti-Jewish protesters planned a bike protest targeting Jewish businesses in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse neighborhood. They planned it to coincide with the anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazis and their supporters destroyed Jewish businesses in Germany and Austria and killed at least 91 Jews. Promotional materials for the event said things like "these Zionist establishments must go" and "show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are."

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Large crowds showed up to drown out the antisemitic protesters, who were forced to end their protest early over "safety concerns."

Philly 'Kristallnacht' protests at Jewish-owned businesses drowned out, shouted down by huge crowds https://t.co/XcNBMGFHNT pic.twitter.com/Md9VDYrrTs — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2026

Here's more:

Protests of Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia by dozens of masked bikers on the eve of the Kristallnacht anniversary were drowned out by a massive crowd of heckling counter-protesters on Sunday. The boycott, which targeted restaurants run by Jewish Americans in Philly’s ritzy Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, came face-to-face with a large counterprotest aimed at supporting the businesses. However, the protest was forced to shut down early, with organizers claiming “safety concerns.” Lines at the Jewish-owned businesses stretched out the door as supporters publicly come out to back them. Social media posts for the protest demanded that the businesses leave the city.

There were clashes between the protesters.

Philly ‘Kristallnacht’ protests at Jewish-owned businesses drowned out, shouted down by huge crowds https://t.co/fbUPw61QSM pic.twitter.com/2chG7n98LR — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2026

One pro-Israel supporter told The New York Post why he was there.

Pro-Israel supporter speaks at Kristallnacht protest at Jewish-owned businesses in Philly pic.twitter.com/JH3Ct8rmDq — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2026

"And I came down from New York to support all these restaurants, okay?" the man said. "I wanted to support all these restaurants. I went to each one; all six. There was a two-hour wait for every single restaurant. I couldn't get into one. I was going to buy gift cards because I couldn't stay ... and literally I couldn't get into one to buy a gift card."

"They said we've never seen it like this before. It's the biggest bust of a boycott there is. It's almost like Bob Kraft boycotting Macklemore and making him relevant again," the man continued. "That's what they did here. They literally made these Jewish restaurants rock stars and everyone came to support. So thank God. Baruch Hashem. Look at this crowd."

One local business, The Goat, posted a "no public restrooms" sign with a Palestinian flag drawn on it. That sends a very clear message to the protesters and the Jewish businesses in Rittenhouse.

Philadelphia

Real photo

I walked by this@Midnight123wooo called it out to them as did many people



This restaurant put up a sign that says: "no public restrooms" with a large Palestinian flag on the sign….



They misspelled “No Jews allowed”



Them: https://t.co/5XaoQEeKMB… pic.twitter.com/WNQnhtAvio — TheJewishAlly (@TheJewishAlly) November 8, 2026

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And for that, The Goat apologized and said the employee was fired.

Looks like The Goat fired the employee who put up the sign: https://t.co/X8pqSwq7pD — Jessica Russak-Hoffman (@HoffmanJess) November 9, 2026

The post on Instagram read:

The Goat is owned and operated by a diverse group with different religions. This sign was put up without management approval and was removed quickly. We are ashamed of this incident and want to make it clear that our restaurant is a welcoming space for everyone. We remain committed to treating all members of our community with kindness and respect. The employee responsible was terminated on site.

The Philly chapter of the DSA is whining about the counter-protest, calling it "repression."

According to The New York Post, the DSA whined about the counter protest and backlash from Sen. John Fetterman, Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

"From the Senator Fetterman and Congressman Boyle to Governor Shapiro, Mayor Parker, and Council President Johnson, politicians have joined a chorus of bad-faith and dangerous conflation of antisemitism with anti-Zionism and invoking comparisons of the Kristallnacht that trivialize trauma and suppress political speech," the group said in a statement. "These condemnations were not good-faith conversations about tactics."

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We are not surprised by this. The DSA believes they can harass you with impunity, call it a "protest," and then complain when people stand up to them.

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