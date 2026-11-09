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Is Zohran Mamdani Trying to Influence the Democrats' 2028 Nominee?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 11:30 AM
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Is Zohran Mamdani Trying to Influence the Democrats' 2028 Nominee?
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It looks like Zohran Mamdani is trying to use his influence to help Democrats pick a far-left candidate for president in 2028. This is not surprising, as he has his fingers in politics across the country. He's reportedly meeting with unions about who to coronate for 2028; it cannot be him as he was born in Uganda.

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So who will it be?

And why is Mamdani pulling the strings on this?

Here's more from The New York Post:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been privately meeting with left-leaning labor union leaders and pushing for a progressive candidate to make a run for the White House in 2028, according to a report.

The Democratic Socialist, who can never be president himself having been born in Uganda, wants to capitalize on progressives’ momentum after the midterm elections and organize a far-left bloc to fight against moderate Democrat candidates, sources close to the mayor told Axios.

Hizzoner “wants the progressive ecosystem to mobilize quickly, strategically and efficiently if a moderate candidate is clearly on the rise,” one source who spoke directly with Mamdani told the outlet.

This is similar to how Obama used his influence to push support behind Joe Biden instead of Bernie Sanders. The New York Post is also reporting that Mamdani isn't keen on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying he doesn't think she'll make a run for the White House in two years.

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Axios said that Mamdani met with Jimmy Williams Jr., president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades last month and reportedly asked what it would take to secure the powerful union's endorsement and whether Williams himself would consider a run. Mamdani also plans to meet with Shawn Fain, president of United Automobile Workers, and Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-C.W.A.

Because Mamdani is uncertain, he's pushing for other progressives like Ro Khanna and Abdul El-Sayed.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ZOHRAN MAMDANI | 2028 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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