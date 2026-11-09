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Remember the Cyber Attacks on French Grocery Stores? Authorities Know Who Was Behind Some of Them.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 4:30 PM
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Remember the Cyber Attacks on French Grocery Stores? Authorities Know Who Was Behind Some of Them.
AP Photo/LM Otero

Over the last several weeks, multiple grocery stores in France and other nations faced cyber attacks that hacked grocery store refrigeration systems. Those hackers used the Internet-connected systems to raise temperatures in the systems and spoil literal tons of food. At the time, this writer speculated it was some form of terrorism, and now French authorities are pointing the finger at Iran.

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Here's more:

France has accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of being behind cyber-attacks that raised the temperatures of supermarket fridges and freezers.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the attack was "unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression", adding those who were responsible would be hit with sanctions "at the European level".

Iran is yet to respond to Barrot's allegations.

The cyber-attack last month saw fridges and freezers in hundreds of supermarkets across France heated up, which spoilt fresh and frozen food estimated to be worth millions of euros.

Then last week, dozens of supermarkets across several other European countries were also impacted by a cyber-attack that targeted fridges and freezers. It is not known if the instances are linked.

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Barrot noted that this is the "first large-scale cyber attack aimed at sabotage on our national territory" and called it a "major attack on the nation's interests and the security of the French people."

The first wave of attacks happened on October 11 and earlier this month another 100 stores across Europe were hit including stores in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland, Estonia, and Finland. It's unclear if Iran was connected to those attacks, too. 

The BBC also reported that a small number of U.S. military bases had refrigeration malfunctions that led to spoiled food. Those too are being investigated as cyber attacks.

Whatever the penalties are, they will not discourage Iran.

Oh.

It's an alarmingly efficient form of terrorism. Spoil a nation's food supply so its people starve and riot.

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Iran will demand concessions from France, and France will give it to them.

If that means we starve, we starve. At least rotten food will be deeply discounted. Yay, affordability.

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News Topics CYBERATTACK | CYBERSECURITY | FRANCE | IRAN | TERRORISM
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