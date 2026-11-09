Remember the Cyber Attacks on French Grocery Stores? Authorities Know Who Was Behind Some of Them.

Over the last several weeks, multiple grocery stores in France and other nations faced cyber attacks that hacked grocery store refrigeration systems. Those hackers used the Internet-connected systems to raise temperatures in the systems and spoil literal tons of food. At the time, this writer speculated it was some form of terrorism, and now French authorities are pointing the finger at Iran.

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BREAKING:



France’s intelligence agencies have discovered that Iran was behind the cyberattacks against French grocery stores during which freezers and fridges had their temperatures increased up to 50C.



Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot says Iran will face consequences for it pic.twitter.com/jiLaEVfxuw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2026

Here's more:

France has accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of being behind cyber-attacks that raised the temperatures of supermarket fridges and freezers. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the attack was "unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression", adding those who were responsible would be hit with sanctions "at the European level". Iran is yet to respond to Barrot's allegations. The cyber-attack last month saw fridges and freezers in hundreds of supermarkets across France heated up, which spoilt fresh and frozen food estimated to be worth millions of euros. Then last week, dozens of supermarkets across several other European countries were also impacted by a cyber-attack that targeted fridges and freezers. It is not known if the instances are linked.

Barrot noted that this is the "first large-scale cyber attack aimed at sabotage on our national territory" and called it a "major attack on the nation's interests and the security of the French people."

The first wave of attacks happened on October 11 and earlier this month another 100 stores across Europe were hit including stores in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland, Estonia, and Finland. It's unclear if Iran was connected to those attacks, too.

The BBC also reported that a small number of U.S. military bases had refrigeration malfunctions that led to spoiled food. Those too are being investigated as cyber attacks.

What does France propose to do? Send them some migrants? — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) November 9, 2026

Whatever the penalties are, they will not discourage Iran.

FUN FACT...France harbored the original Ayatollah until the overthrow of the shaw in 1979 — John McClorey (@mcclorey5875) November 9, 2026

Oh.

A bit slow to catch on aren't they .... I said that 3 weeks ago https://t.co/zirhgQVuTZ — Catherine Perez-Shakdam (@ShakdamC) November 9, 2026

It's an alarmingly efficient form of terrorism. Spoil a nation's food supply so its people starve and riot.

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Consequence : they will probably welcome and hug their President during the next international summit. — Lino Brel (@ClarteConfus) November 9, 2026

Iran will demand concessions from France, and France will give it to them.

Consequences? No. We just held an election on this issue and decided that Iran gets to do whatever it wants. https://t.co/EpvspGf1Tr — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) November 9, 2026

If that means we starve, we starve. At least rotten food will be deeply discounted. Yay, affordability.

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