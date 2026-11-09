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A Detroit Attorney Is Calling for Hate Crime Charges Following Viral Video of Crash

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 10:30 AM
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A Detroit Attorney Is Calling for Hate Crime Charges Following Viral Video of Crash
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Susan Smith, a Detroit woman, said she was driving in the city when a car driven by an Arab American driver who allegedly ran a red light. Smith said her vehicle was immediately surrounded by dozens of Arab men who removed the other driver from her vehicle before verbally insulting and threatening Smith, she also alleges they stole items from her vehicle and tried to remove the other car from the accident scene.

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According to Fox 2 Detroit, Smith claims these 20 to 30 men threatened to attack her with a baseball bat while she waited for police to arrive. "My car was immediately surrounded by 20 to 30 men," Smith said. "They opened all the car doors and took my purse out of the front seat of the car. They took the license plate off the [other] car and pushed it two blocks away. The car disappeared and she [the other driver] disappeared. This guy just started yelling and cussing and calling us all kinds of names, and before it was all said and done there was about 75 to 80 men and two police officers."

Now Smith's attorney, Johnny Hawkins, is calling on the prosecutors to charge these men with hate crimes. "This is a serious crime that’s being alleged, being a hate crime involving a large mob, all of Arabic descent, that really should never have happened," Hawkins said. "We’re not saying Ms. Worthy isn’t doing her job. We just haven’t heard anything. There’s a dereliction of duty with regards to police on the day of. We have not heard from them yet to say what they’re doing to correct that."

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Fox 2 confirmed that an 18-year-old woman has been charged with two misdemeanors.

It will be interesting to see what black voters do when the Democrats sell them out to the Muslim community.

This is the norm in Muslim nations.

That sound you hear is crickets.

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That's all projection.

Detroit voted for this by supporting Democrats. It's not too late to turn the ship around, but they need to realize this sooner rather than later.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CRIME | FOX NEWS
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