A Detroit Attorney Is Calling for Hate Crime Charges Following Viral Video of Crash

Susan Smith, a Detroit woman, said she was driving in the city when a car driven by an Arab American driver who allegedly ran a red light. Smith said her vehicle was immediately surrounded by dozens of Arab men who removed the other driver from her vehicle before verbally insulting and threatening Smith, she also alleges they stole items from her vehicle and tried to remove the other car from the accident scene.

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It’s time for Americans to unite



Black attorney in Detroit drove into a neighborhood, was immediately surrounded by 30 Arabs and robbed, they took her purse and robbed her. They yelled racial slurs. More came, 80 Arabs had her surrounded



An Arab hit her car with his car and… pic.twitter.com/kmm0nsGgXX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 8, 2026

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Smith claims these 20 to 30 men threatened to attack her with a baseball bat while she waited for police to arrive. "My car was immediately surrounded by 20 to 30 men," Smith said. "They opened all the car doors and took my purse out of the front seat of the car. They took the license plate off the [other] car and pushed it two blocks away. The car disappeared and she [the other driver] disappeared. This guy just started yelling and cussing and calling us all kinds of names, and before it was all said and done there was about 75 to 80 men and two police officers."

Now Smith's attorney, Johnny Hawkins, is calling on the prosecutors to charge these men with hate crimes. "This is a serious crime that’s being alleged, being a hate crime involving a large mob, all of Arabic descent, that really should never have happened," Hawkins said. "We’re not saying Ms. Worthy isn’t doing her job. We just haven’t heard anything. There’s a dereliction of duty with regards to police on the day of. We have not heard from them yet to say what they’re doing to correct that."

Fox 2 confirmed that an 18-year-old woman has been charged with two misdemeanors.

I guess we're about to see another major liberal demographic get overruled by Muslims, huh? I want to see how this gets spun & whether she stays Democrat or turns away from them 🧐 — Chad Cy (@ChadCyThe1st) November 9, 2026

It will be interesting to see what black voters do when the Democrats sell them out to the Muslim community.

🚨 THIS is what open borders and mass Muslim migration gets you in Detroit.



Black attorney drives into a neighborhood, gets immediately surrounded by 30 Arabs, robbed, hit with racial slurs, then 80 of them surround her while they hide the evidence from police.



Democrats… https://t.co/30ovrSfJlN — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 9, 2026

This is the norm in Muslim nations.

Where's the outrage? Where's BLM? Where's AL Sharpton? They hate us all. This is going to get waaaay worse if we let it. https://t.co/NmuOozJWJl — St. Louis Patriot (@stlouispatriot) November 8, 2026

That sound you hear is crickets.

White people get called racist most often.



White people are not the most racist ethnic group, not by a mile. https://t.co/EsfMQS8cET — Callie (@life_lightofmen) November 9, 2026

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That's all projection.

THIS is what open borders and mass Muslim migration gets you in Detroit. The media and BLM will ignore it.



This isn’t “diversity.” This is the result of importing people who have no interest in assimilating & a long history of treating Black people like crap. https://t.co/v4hw4LGhCp — Mpls Homestead (@pjewles) November 9, 2026

Detroit voted for this by supporting Democrats. It's not too late to turn the ship around, but they need to realize this sooner rather than later.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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