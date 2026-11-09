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California Freed a Man Accused of Domestic Violence, and Now a Woman Is Dead

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 10:00 AM
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California Freed a Man Accused of Domestic Violence, and Now a Woman Is Dead
Townhall Media

Three young California children will now grow up without their parents thanks to the state's soft-on-crime laws. Thomas John Iovenitti was arrested five months ago on domestic violence charges involving his wife, Alisha Iovenitti. Despite those charges and a restraining order, Thomas Iovenitti allegedly murdered Alishia in front of their children, who are ages nine, nine, and 10.

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The tragedy unfolded around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 23, when Concord police received a report of a disturbance involving an armed man and a woman at a residence on Panoramic Drive.

Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with those inside, but nobody answered. Police eventually forced their way into the house, where they discovered both adults suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Despite efforts to save her, Alisha was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Prosecutors have since charged Thomas Iovenitti with murder and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

But the deadly encounter came months after authorities had already accused him of violence against his wife.

Iovenitti was charged following a May 9 incident that allegedly involved assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, corporal injury to a spouse, and false imprisonment. A judge set his bail at just $1,000 despite objections from the District Attorney's Office.

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Iovenitti is now being held without bail at the Martinez Detention Facility, according to The New York Post. He could face a maximum of 29 years to life in prison. The three children are now reportedly being cared for by other relatives and close friends, according to a GoFundMe set up for the children.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CRIME | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | LAW AND ORDER | PARENTAL RIGHTS
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