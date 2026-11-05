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New Jersey Criminal Was Released From Prison a Month Ago. Now He's Killed Someone.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 1:30 PM
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New Jersey Criminal Was Released From Prison a Month Ago. Now He's Killed Someone.
Townhall Media

In 2022, Ricardo A. Ferrera, 32, was arrested, charged, and sentenced for shooting at two women who were driving a vehicle in Vineland, New Jersey. Ferrera was sentenced to five years, but was released from prison about a month ago. According to The New York Post, he also had a conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm.

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Now his girlfriend is dead following a domestic dispute.

Here's more:

A New Jersey nutjob allegedly gunned down his girlfriend after a spat spiraled out of control Monday – barely a month after being released from prison, police said. 

Ricardo A. Ferrera, 32, is accused of killing his lover Christina Cruz, 30, striking her twice in the living room of a Franklin Township home. Ferrera had just walked out of South Woods State Prison 33 days ago for shooting at two women, NJ.com reported. 

It is unclear what sparked Monday’s fight.

A witness told cops he was in a bedroom near the living room when he heard the couple arguing – before two shots rang out, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Cruz was pronounced dead by first responders early Tuesday morning. Ferrera has now been charged with first-degree murder and is facing various weapons charges.

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To Democrats it is.

Lots of innocent people will be hurt and killed.

And no one trusts the system to keep him locked up, even after this.

Almost. And a weapons charge in 2025. But the Democrats will tell us it's racist and wrong to put guys like Ferrera behind bars while demanding the rest of us give up our guns to "save lives."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | FIREARMS | GUN VIOLENCE | LAW AND ORDER
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