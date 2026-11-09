An Oscar-Winning BBC Producer Claims the Company Is Investigating Jewish Staff for Zionist Beliefs

Well, this isn't the first time the BBC has been in trouble for doing questionable things. They got busted selectively editing President Trump's January 6, 2021 speech to make it seem like he was inciting an insurrection, they've removed episodes of 'offensive' comedy sketches by Mitchell and Webb, and they came up with this abysmal headline about a peace-seeking Imam.

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Now Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon is saying the outlet is investigating Jewish employees for "Zionist beliefs."

Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon has revealed that Jewish employees at the BBC are being investigated for their Zionist beliefs, raising fresh concerns about antisemitism within Britain's publicly funded broadcaster.



Kon, who won an Academy Award for her work on Mr Nobody… pic.twitter.com/nvQn0fNGVK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 8, 2026

The BBC itself reported on October 26 that Kon received a £400,000 payout from the BBC after raising antisemitism concerns.

Here's more:

Lucie Kon, who worked as a commissioning editor overseeing several documentaries, including Mr Nobody Against Putin, told The Telegraph that BBC colleagues said Zionists like her were "evil" following the 7 October attacks. Kon's post was made redundant as part of a BBC restructure. She said the payment she received was for redundancy back pay and settlement for personal injury caused by the process. The BBC says it did not uphold any of the allegations of antisemitism but accepted there were "shortcomings" in how it treated Kon, which had a "personal impact" on her. The corporation did not specify what the shortcomings were. Kon says she raised a number of concerns about how she was treated following the Hamas-led 7 October attacks. "I became a problem," she told BBC News.

And according to The Jewish Chronicle, community leaders are demanding an independent inquiry to investigate Kon's claims. The Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) and Board of Deputies are asking for the investigation, as are other former BBC staffers.

"I don't know any instance where anyone has complained about antisemitism and it has been upheld," Kon told the outlet. "I do however know Jews at the BBC who are being investigated for being Zionists."

"I am worried about the Jewish colleagues I have left behind," she added. Kon said these colleagues have reached out from her, but that they "don't want to talk about it because they need jobs."

If staff are being investigated for beliefs rather than conduct, that's a free speech problem. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) November 8, 2026

The UK doesn't have a First Amendment like we do.

It’s remarkable how far the BBC has fallen. What was once the world’s trusted new source became a woke leftist propaganda mill, and a home for antisemites. — WATCHMAN33 (@plew_samuel) November 8, 2026

Leftists take over institutions and turn them into propaganda arms.

Gotta keep an eye on them. Never know when they might start a riot, shoot up a church, or drive a car into a Christmas market. https://t.co/kCHkLaeAhc — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) November 8, 2026

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Yes. The "Zionist" beliefs of BBC staffers are the problem in the UK.

The Jewish Chronicle also quoted a BBC spokesperson who said, "We take any and all allegations of antisemitism extremely seriously – there is no place for it at the BBC. We have introduced compulsory training for all our staff and we actively encourage colleagues to report any incidences or concerns they have. We are determined to ensure the BBC is a place where everyone can be themselves and feel accepted and we are grateful Ms Kon acknowledges the BBC is not institutionally antisemitic."

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