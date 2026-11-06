Libya Just Issued a Fatwa Barring Muslims From Buying or Wearing Nike Clothing

Libya's highest Islamic authority, the Dar al-Ifta, has issued a fatwa in the Islamic nation, barring Muslims from buying, selling, or wearing clothing featuring the Nike logo. Sadiq al-Ghariani, the nation's highest Islamic jurist, approved the fatwa.

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It was issued after the Dar al-Ifta accused Nike of supporting Israel. It's the second brand-related fatwa in the country. Last year, the Dar al-Ifta issued a fatwa against luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels, which sells jewelry, perfume, and other high-end items.

Nike is issued with a fatwa banning Muslims from wearing their clothes https://t.co/Nn9UajtssV — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 4, 2026

Van Cleef & Arpels' four-leaf clover design is associated with Christianity and contradicted Islamic teachings. Libya has been politically divided since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, and the Dar al-Ifta has a heavy influence in the country, even though its fatwas are not legally enforceable. In 2025, eastern Libyan authorities restricted rap music, theatre, and dance performances, citing violations of Islamic values. Those restrictions were later spread to western Libya.

Fatwas do not just deal with clothing and entertainment.

On February 14, 1989, Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against author Salman Rushdie after the publication of "The Satanic Verses" in 1988. That fatwa called for Rushdie's death and also targeted others involved in publishing the novel. That novel was considered blasphemy to Islam, particularly for its fictionalization of the prophet Muhammed. Protests had broken out in Britain, India, and Pakistan. Rushdie was forced into hiding for many years and under protection of British police.

In July 1991, Ettore Capriolo, who translated the novel into Italian, was stabbed in Milan. He survived. Hitoshi Igarashi, the Japanese translator, was stabbed to death that same month, but his murder remains unsolved. William Nygaard, the Norwegian publisher of the work was shot outside his Oslo home. He survived.

In 1998, the Iranian government said it would not support operations to kill Rushdie, but did not withdraw the fatwa. In 2022, Rushdie was stabbed during an appearance in Chautauqua, New York. He survived, but lost sight in one eye.

Americans should pay attention to this, as Islamists start running more cities and sit in the Senate.

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