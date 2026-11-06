Voters Favored Conservative Ballot Measures. Will Democrats Ignore the Will of the People?

In several states, voters may have gone for the Democrats but they also passed conservative ballot measures about things like voter ID, requiring citizenship to vote, and protecting girls' sports. Colorado was one of the states that approved several ballot measures, namely Proposition 132, 134, and 135. All three were likely to pass, receiving between 51 and 53 percent support.

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Proposition 132 toughens penalties for people caught using or selling fentanyl illegally. Propositions 134 and 135 deal with barring transgender athletes from participating in K-12 sports teams based on their "gender identity" and prohibiting "gender-affirming surgeries" for minors.

Gov.-elect Phil Weiser is poised to have the legislature take a "long, hard look" at these measures before implementing them.

The people who calls us fascists and yell about saving our democracy are trying to subvert the will of the people and disregard their votes https://t.co/UNODBj4DC2 pic.twitter.com/ldokhZU2gP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2026

Here's more:

Weiser, who was elected Tuesday by a wide margin in the governor’s race, said officials would need to work “to understand the will of the voters.” He will take office in January, and Democrats will control both chambers of the legislature with large majorities. “It’s important that we recognize that sometimes, something is passed and it is incomplete. It is not administrable,” Weiser said during a post-election news conference Wednesday at the Capitol in Denver. “… Anytime you have a ballot measure that is statutory, it is a natural and, I believe, appropriate role for the legislature to say, ‘What are the adjustments that need to be added?’ ” Megan Burke, a co-founder of Athletes for Action, a group that supported Proposition 134, said she felt “relieved, especially as a mom of two girls,” that the measure appeared to have a good chance of passing. But she called any potential changes state officials might make to Prop 134 before it is implemented “a very interesting move.”

Unlike constitutional amendments, these are statutory changes, so the legislature could alter the laws without the input of voters. And this is yet another example of how the Democrats are going to take the wrong lessons from the midterms. Voters passed these propositions for a reason, and Democrats are going to undermine the will of the voters. Again.

This is like California's refusal to fund and implement Proposition 36, a tough on crime bill that passed overwhelmingly a couple of years ago.

We have a law in Colorado (Tax Payer Bill of Rights) - approved many years ago. It limits how much state taxes can be increased each year based on the population of the state. The legislature and governors started calling taxes fees to get around. Coloradans now pay $4700 in fees… — Bookman 🇺🇸 (@BinB1234) November 5, 2026

They always find a loophole.

Um...something about "No Kings" and "saving democracy" and "the voice of the people"... — Julie Tate (@rjenajc) November 5, 2026

That's all a lie, of course.

Democracy is only sacred until the voters protect girls’ sports. Then suddenly the will of the people is ‘fascism.’ — Kimberly🇺🇲 (@PatriotKim_2026) November 5, 2026

Same thing with gay marriage.

Voters just backed tougher fentanyl penalties (prop 132) and said no to boys in girls’ sports and irreversible surgeries on minors (props 134 & 135).@pweiser first move as governor-elect? Tell everyone the results need “a long, hard look” and that the legislature might need to… https://t.co/BnWkyIZYa1 pic.twitter.com/bXKJmcM73j — Do Better Denver (@dobetterdnvr) November 5, 2026

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This is who the Democrats are. They will not change, and voters are going to learn a hard lesson over the next two to four years.

Oh look. The Dems are already doing what we knew they would. Ignore us. https://t.co/mXkW2cpiTl — Art3misEntr3ri 💀 (@Art3misEntr3ri) November 5, 2026

Are we surprised by this? We should not be.

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