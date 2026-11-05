Turley Warns That Voters Will Experience Buyer's Remorse, and Soon

Jonathan Turley joined Sean Hannity last night to talk about how voters are going to quickly regret electing Democrats to Congress and statehouses across the nation, noting their out-of-the-gate plan for jailing Trump officials and MAGA supporters is going to harm them going into 2028.

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🚨 JUST IN: Legal expert Jonathan Turley says buyer's remorse is about to sweep America after Democrats' blue tsunami because they will TURN TO IMPEACHMENT and WEAPONIZATION after nothing gets passed



"[DSA wing] will have oversize power in Congress. THIS WILL BE A… pic.twitter.com/A8XwrQ7feF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2026

"I think that, first of all, people are going to realize that they really didn't offer any actual constructive ideas of how they were going to improve the economy," Turley said. "The economy is actually doing very well; it's gasoline prices that really proved to be horrendous for this election. But the Democrats don't have much to offer here."

"The DSA is driving this train, and what Schumer and Jeffries are going to find out is that that wing is going to have oversized power in the coming Congress," he continued. "And so I think this is going to be a bit of a train wreck. We're looking at gridlock here. We don't have the votes to move these reforms, and that's the reason they're going to turn to investigations and impeachment."

Turley is touching on a reality that's coming: the Democrats will be fighting with the radical DSA. Schumer and Jeffries will be challenged, maybe even not get leadership positions. Between the lawfare and the infighting, Democrats won't have time for us.

I have heard, seen and read at least a dozen calls for the subpoenas, impeachment and investigations within 24 hours. Not a single word on the economy or reducing costs.



More disgraceful government — Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) November 5, 2026

There won't be affordability.

The only thing that President Trump will not veto will be the release of Epstein files. I'm sure the POS democrats can't wait to demand the release all of them including the names of democrats who went to Epstein Island. Can't (Feeling sarcastic) wait. 🙄 — Oscar Bautista (@OskeeAtsituab69) November 5, 2026

The Democrats will never mention the Epstein files again.

Thank goodness we still have President Trump in office wielding the veto pen!🖊️



Otherwise Dems would have a “hay day” passing all destructive bills!



The campaign promises they made will go down the drain. People will not be happy. https://t.co/rcy41rH6fK — PammsyNow (@NowPammsy) November 5, 2026

Yes. 2028 will restore sanity to Congress.

As in affordable California or affordable NYC?



Two Dem run states.



Tell me why people are leaving those two states in droves?



I can't image. https://t.co/oL2kpssan9 — Dr. Bones McCoy (@copdoc1) November 5, 2026

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Those states are insanely unaffordable, and all the states with Democrat control will follow.

I'm from France. We've seen this.



Since 2024, no one has held a majority in our parliament.

Here is what it gave us:



Four prime ministers in fifteen months.

A government toppled by censure, the first since 1962.

More than a hundred days of caretaker rule.

And public spending… https://t.co/UXS6bogFcV — J. Daniel Allon (@CultureLivre) November 5, 2026

And we don't want to follow in the footsteps of France.

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