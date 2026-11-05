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Turley Warns That Voters Will Experience Buyer's Remorse, and Soon

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 4:30 PM
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Turley Warns That Voters Will Experience Buyer's Remorse, and Soon
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Jonathan Turley joined Sean Hannity last night to talk about how voters are going to quickly regret electing Democrats to Congress and statehouses across the nation, noting their out-of-the-gate plan for jailing Trump officials and MAGA supporters is going to harm them going into 2028.

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"I think that, first of all, people are going to realize that they really didn't offer any actual constructive ideas of how they were going to improve the economy," Turley said. "The economy is actually doing very well; it's gasoline prices that really proved to be horrendous for this election. But the Democrats don't have much to offer here."

"The DSA is driving this train, and what Schumer and Jeffries are going to find out is that that wing is going to have oversized power in the coming Congress," he continued. "And so I think this is going to be a bit of a train wreck. We're looking at gridlock here. We don't have the votes to move these reforms, and that's the reason they're going to turn to investigations and impeachment."

Turley is touching on a reality that's coming: the Democrats will be fighting with the radical DSA. Schumer and Jeffries will be challenged, maybe even not get leadership positions. Between the lawfare and the infighting, Democrats won't have time for us.

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There won't be affordability.

The Democrats will never mention the Epstein files again.

Yes. 2028 will restore sanity to Congress.

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Those states are insanely unaffordable, and all the states with Democrat control will follow.

And we don't want to follow in the footsteps of France.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 2028 ELECTIONS | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JONATHAN TURLEY
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