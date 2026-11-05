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Georgia's New Agriculture Secretary Shows DEI Is Back

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 5:30 PM
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Georgia's New Agriculture Secretary Shows DEI Is Back
AP Photo/Mark Rogers

Georgia's new Agriculture Secretary, Katherine Juhan-Arnold, has vowed that black farmers in the state will get funds based on their race. This is, of course, likely unconstitutional and is most certainly racist.

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But Ro Khanna said DEI is back and Democrats continue to learn all the wrong lessons from the midterms.

"We have the budget to allocate funds for our black farmers, for our beginning farmers, for people who have a disconnect," Juhan-Arnold said. "Like I was telling you about Richland, Georgia, my great-great-grandmother, she had land down there. I didn't know about it until I started farming. It got caught up in heirs' property and it's sold now. So the re-education piece, we have to dedicate resources to re-educate our community so they understand what to do."

Good luck.

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And Democrats will drag this through the courts with taxpayer money.

South Africa did something similar and farming cratered, infrastructure collapsed, and the country is in shambles.

Exactly that. That's all we're going to see from Congress for the next two years.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | GEORGIA | SOUTH AFRICA
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