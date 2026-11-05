Georgia's New Agriculture Secretary Shows DEI Is Back

Georgia's new Agriculture Secretary, Katherine Juhan-Arnold, has vowed that black farmers in the state will get funds based on their race. This is, of course, likely unconstitutional and is most certainly racist.

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But Ro Khanna said DEI is back and Democrats continue to learn all the wrong lessons from the midterms.

Georgia's new Agriculture Secretary plans to direct state funds to black farmers for being black.



Buckle up, Georgia. DEI is coming. pic.twitter.com/7qzoUTlcqH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2026

"We have the budget to allocate funds for our black farmers, for our beginning farmers, for people who have a disconnect," Juhan-Arnold said. "Like I was telling you about Richland, Georgia, my great-great-grandmother, she had land down there. I didn't know about it until I started farming. It got caught up in heirs' property and it's sold now. So the re-education piece, we have to dedicate resources to re-educate our community so they understand what to do."

I told you earlier. Fulton County is now in charge statewide. We traded four years of do-nothing Kemp for the Stacey Abrams school of social justice to grow — 🏛Architectolder (@Architectolder) November 5, 2026

Good luck.

It’s illegal but the lawfare only works in one direction because the Republicans won’t do what they have to do — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 5, 2026

And Democrats will drag this through the courts with taxpayer money.

You thought you lived in a democracy, you don't. You live in a South African style spoils system now. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) November 5, 2026

South Africa did something similar and farming cratered, infrastructure collapsed, and the country is in shambles.

Communists do two things with power:



1. Reward their friends

2. Punish their enemies



And they’re not shy about this. That’s what they believe power is for. https://t.co/RPL6J6YumA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 5, 2026

Exactly that. That's all we're going to see from Congress for the next two years.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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