They Just Want Affordability? Scott Galloway Called for the Execution of Elon Musk Last Night.

That didn't take long. Democrats had barely clinched Congress last night when their supporters were calling for the execution of Elon Musk for being a "traitor to the west."

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At an event with Kara Swisher, Scott Galloway called for the execution of Elon Musk for being a “traitor to the west” live on stage. pic.twitter.com/nRq5xnwEXO — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 4, 2026

"We've begun believing through this ridiculous, unhealthy, and dangerous idolatry of innovators that they get to live by an entirely different standard," Galloway said. "Elon Musk is a traitor to the West."

"We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall," he continued. "This is a traitor to the West, and he should be held to the same standards as every other traitor in the West."

And the crowd applauded.

And the crowd loved it. Sick people. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 4, 2026

Very sick.

If you sponsor this podcast, calling for the execution of Elon Musk, I will never use your product… and will buy from both of your top two competitors



This is unacceptable and dangerous.



This a dog whistle to murder someone because you disagree with them — and this is the… https://t.co/pfomrmy39S — @jason (@Jason) November 4, 2026

This is what the Left will do for the next two years.

Scott Galloway calls Elon Musk a "traitor to the West" and invokes the executions of the Rosenbergs after WW2.



"We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall. This is a traitor to the West, and he should be held to the same standards as every other traitor in the West."



*Applause*… pic.twitter.com/BuJP2hlfmJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

But tell us more about how Republicans are the fascists, Democrats.

Oh you mean “moderate, middle of the road” Scott Galloway.



The entire left is nuts. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 4, 2026

Sure seems that way.

Boy the left sure went from “protecting democracy” to we should publicly execute Elon Musk for disagreeing with us in a hurry, didn’t they? https://t.co/wGSoMGo8vK — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 3, 2026

In seconds.

They're just driven insane by their inability to argue their case. So they want to kill everyone. https://t.co/Ula1EczOAu — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) November 4, 2026

And those they don't kill, they want to put in prison.

The Rosenbergs gave nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union.



What capital offense did @elonmusk commit, @profgalloway?



Real question. https://t.co/xqRfxePs2B — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 4, 2026

Galloway doesn't like Musk's politics. That's all it is. To the Left, having the wrong beliefs is a death sentence.

We have to fight back against this.

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