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They Just Want Affordability? Scott Galloway Called for the Execution of Elon Musk Last Night.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 04, 2026 10:00 AM
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They Just Want Affordability? Scott Galloway Called for the Execution of Elon Musk Last Night.
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

That didn't take long. Democrats had barely clinched Congress last night when their supporters were calling for the execution of Elon Musk for being a "traitor to the west."

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What happened to affordability?

"We've begun believing through this ridiculous, unhealthy, and dangerous idolatry of innovators that they get to live by an entirely different standard," Galloway said. "Elon Musk is a traitor to the West."

"We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall," he continued. "This is a traitor to the West, and he should be held to the same standards as every other traitor in the West."

And the crowd applauded.

Very sick.

This is what the Left will do for the next two years.

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But tell us more about how Republicans are the fascists, Democrats.

Sure seems that way.

In seconds.

And those they don't kill, they want to put in prison.

Galloway doesn't like Musk's politics. That's all it is. To the Left, having the wrong beliefs is a death sentence.

We have to fight back against this.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELON MUSK
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