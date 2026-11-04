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EU President Ursula von der Leyen Has Plans for Europeans' Savings Accounts

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 04, 2026 1:00 PM
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EU President Ursula von der Leyen Has Plans for Europeans' Savings Accounts
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union, has plans for savings accounts: to seize them "to the service of European companies." That plan involves supervising the savings accounts, of course.

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"Savings, unfortunately, are lazy. 10 trillion Euros of household savings remain in bank deposits, and a significant portion of European savings is invested outside our continent," she said.

"Europe must now put these savings at the service of these companies," she continued, "and that is the goal of the Savings and Investment Union. We have put forward proposals on securitization on investments by banks and insurance companies, on the integration of our markets, their operation, and their supervision. Together, they can unlock up to 470 billion Euros of additional investment."

The socialists here will watch this plan and emulate it here.

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"Ursula said that there is a very large amount of money belonging to people in banks in Europe and that this should be offered to companies for Europe's development.The EU will seize the people's money," the post read.

But von der Leyen and her buddies will have her fancy house, car, private jets.

Prepare and plan accordingly to fight back against it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ECONOMY | EMMANUEL MACRON | EUROPEAN UNION | SOCIALISM
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