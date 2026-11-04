EU President Ursula von der Leyen Has Plans for Europeans' Savings Accounts

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union, has plans for savings accounts: to seize them "to the service of European companies." That plan involves supervising the savings accounts, of course.

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JUST IN - EU President Ursula von der Leyen says that people's savings accounts are a problem



and that she must put this money "to the service of European companies"



says her plan to "securitize them" and "supervise them"



They're coming for your savings, Europe. pic.twitter.com/4FiXkW4YbV — Commentary: President Trump 47 (@Trump47News) November 4, 2026

"Savings, unfortunately, are lazy. 10 trillion Euros of household savings remain in bank deposits, and a significant portion of European savings is invested outside our continent," she said.

"Europe must now put these savings at the service of these companies," she continued, "and that is the goal of the Savings and Investment Union. We have put forward proposals on securitization on investments by banks and insurance companies, on the integration of our markets, their operation, and their supervision. Together, they can unlock up to 470 billion Euros of additional investment."

The socialists here will watch this plan and emulate it here.

Ursula, Avrupa'da bankalarda insanlara ait çok yüksek miktarda para olduğunu ve bunun Avrupa'nın kalkınması için şirketlere sunulması gerektiğini söylemiş.



AB, halkın parasına çökecek https://t.co/6zhludEfnZ — Onur (@Tweets4Onur) November 4, 2026

"Ursula said that there is a very large amount of money belonging to people in banks in Europe and that this should be offered to companies for Europe's development.The EU will seize the people's money," the post read.

We’ll own nothing. They really do want us just little soldiers all the same all earning the same, eating the same. https://t.co/dUZh0tqYKa — Octavia Hill (@OctaviaHill86) November 4, 2026

But von der Leyen and her buddies will have her fancy house, car, private jets.

This is what the democrats winning elections means. https://t.co/rhx60o6Ehb — HappyBobby (@BobSchwaller) November 4, 2026

Prepare and plan accordingly to fight back against it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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