Disney Plans to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Cost Savings Push

The Disney Company is preparing to lay off thousands of employees as it seeks a 20 percent annual cost savings. CEO Josh D'Amaro is facing financial challenges including the growth of AI, declining box office revenue, and competition from other streaming services.

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Walt Disney is preparing to cut thousands of jobs as the entertainment giant seeks 20% in annual cost savings from some divisions, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. pic.twitter.com/JIPlM1OfwU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 3, 2026

Here's more:

Some Disney operations are expected to bear a larger share of the cuts than others and D'Amaro aims to reinvest part of the savings into film and TV programming, technology, theme parks and cruise ship businesses, the report said.



Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.



The report did not specify how many jobs could be affected. Disney ‌employed ⁠about 231,000 people at the end of fiscal 2025.





Reuters reported in September that Disney was laying off a



The company had previously cut about The entertainment giant has been cutting jobs in recent years as part of broader efforts to improve profitability.Reuters reported in September that Disney was laying off a few hundred employees ⁠across its human resources and technology divisions.The company had previously cut about 1,000 positions in April, several hundred jobs in 2025, and 7,000 roles in 2023 as ⁠part of its efforts to save $5.5 billion in costs under former CEO Bob Iger.

Disney, which owns beloved IPs like "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has struggled with box office flops.

Disney is reportedly eyeing thousands of layoffs and asking managers to cut 20 percent in savings.



Years of lecturing their own customers, and now the bill comes due.



Turns out families stop paying when you stop making movies for families. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 3, 2026

The woke messaging in some of the movies, coupled with an undermining of characters like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo has not helped endear audiences to Disney.

Maybe they should read the room and realise that the majority of viewers don't want to watch the garbage they've been producing for a number of years now. Instead of trying to appease a tiny tiny portion of the population, maybe go back to appeasing the majority. No brainer! — Josh (@MrRustic35) November 3, 2026

D'Amaro became Disney CEO back in March, succeeding longtime CEO Bob Iger.

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