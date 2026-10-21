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Kentucky Is Winning Under President Trump and Republicans

K.C. Crosbie Follow @kc4gop
Oct 21, 2026 1:30 PM
Opinion

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.

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Kentucky Is Winning Under President Trump and Republicans
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Kentucky has always been a place where hard work, faith, family, and common sense matter. From our coal miners in Eastern Kentucky to our farmers in the west, we know what real results look like — and we know they come from Republican leadership, not Democrat excuses. 

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Today, under President Trump and Republicans, America is stronger and safer — and Kentucky is living proof. After years of sky-high inflation, record illegal border crossings, and failure after failure under Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrats, Republicans delivered results Democrats only talk about. 

Republicans stopped the largest tax hike in history and put working families first. Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts, Kentucky families, seniors, workers, and small businesses have more money in their pockets. The average taxpayer saved $2,840 this year. Tipped and overtime workers keep more of what they earn, and nearly 800,000 Kentucky seniors no longer pay taxes on Social Security. Republicans deliver real relief for real people. 

That same agenda protected 74,000 Kentucky jobs, preserved $13 billion in economic activity, and saved $6 billion in wages. More than $213 million is flowing into our state through the Rural Health Transformation Program to strengthen care in rural communities. Prescription drug prices just recorded their largest annual drop in over 60 years. Kentucky farmers, the backbone of our Commonwealth, are seeing historic relief. These are results that reach every corner of Kentucky. 

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Trump Accounts help families invest in the next generation. The first-ever nationwide school choice program puts parents back in charge, helping moms and dads cover tuition and books. Republicans ended radical gender ideology in the classroom, restored parental rights, and fought to keep men out of girls’ sports and locker rooms. Under Republicans, families come first, not the Left's radical agenda. 

Kentucky is attracting major investment because Made in America is back under President Trump. Ford is investing $2 billion and supporting 2,200 jobs, with another $1 billion on the way. GE Appliances is launching a $1 billion expansion that will create 4,700 jobs. Companies choose Kentucky when Republican policies make America competitive again. 

Of course, nothing matters more than safe communities. This month marked 16 straight months of zero releases into our country — proof that President Trump’s border policies work. That stands in stark contrast to the Biden years, when illegal crossings peaked at 15,000 a day. Despite Democrat obstruction, Republicans fully funded DHS to ensure the worst criminal illegals are removed from law-abiding communities. 

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Kentucky is my home. Families here want the same things every American wants: more money in our pockets, safer streets, and a brighter future for our kids. 

I’m proud to welcome President Trump back to the great state of Kentucky to make the choice clear this November: we won’t return to the failures, inflation, open borders, and weakness of the Democrat Party. 

Kentucky thrives when Republicans lead — and we intend to keep it that way. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KENTUCKY | CONSERVATISM
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