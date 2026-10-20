Soros, Pritzkers, and Liberal Elites: Who’s Really Bankrolling This Florida Democrat?

Where do Democrats’ loyalties lie, with the people they seek to represent or the party’s broader progressive agenda?

For Pia Dandiya, the Democrat running to represent Florida’s 22nd District, her campaign’s financial backing and professional history make that question worth asking. Contributions from distant liberal strongholds, along with support from progressive PACs and prominent Democrat donors, raise concerns about whose priorities would carry the most weight if she were to ever reach Congress.

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Her campaign’s funding offers a good starting point. Dandiya’s third-quarter fundraising breakdown lists $10,535.71 from Chicago, $130,018.49 from New York City, and $124,108.01 from California’s Bay Area. Those donors live far from Florida’s 22nd District, and yet they are helping finance her bid to represent it. That leaves Dandiya with a question to answer: When her constituents’ needs clash with her out-of-state backers’ priorities, whose interests will come first?

Dandiya also received $1,500 from Equality PAC, which is affiliated with the Congressional Equality Caucus. The caucus has opposed restrictions on Medicaid coverage of gender-transition treatments for minors and legislation imposing criminal penalties on providers and others who facilitate those treatments. It has also fought proposals requiring federally funded elementary and middle schools to notify parents before taking certain steps to recognize a student’s transgender identity.

According to other FEC filings, Dandiya has received contributions of $3,500 each from Jonathan Soros, the son of George Soros, and his wife Jennifer, as well as more than $16,000 from members of the Pritzker family, who the Florida Democrat has well-established connections to.

Moving beyond campaign contributions, Dandiya even served as a White House fellow at the Domestic Policy Council under former President Biden, placing her inside an administration that promoted expanded transgender protections and broader access to gender-transition care through federal programs. Her ties to the Democrat establishment, then, are not limited to the donors financing her campaign; they also run through her professional résumé.

“Pia Dandiya is bankrolled by out-of-state liberal elites and radical special interests, not Florida families," NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said. "From the Soros family to the Pritzker machine, her donors represent the same extreme agenda that she fought for under Joe Biden. Dandiya isn’t fighting for South Florida; she’s bought and paid for by the far left.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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