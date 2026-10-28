BREAKING The Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch their first World Series title. Read More
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Win Our Way: Milwaukee Brewers Beat Tampa Bay to Clinch First World Series Title

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 28, 2026 11:20 PM
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Win Our Way: Milwaukee Brewers Beat Tampa Bay to Clinch First World Series Title
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

What a time to be in Milwaukee!

The Milwaukee Brewers, fresh off a season that saw them earn 103 wins — the most in MLB and a team record — , they dominated the playoffs, too, defeating the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, and sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

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They met the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series and defeated them, too, including a Game Three trouncing that saw the Brewers score eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat Tampa 10-1 on October 26.

The final score of Game Five was 4-1.

Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was pulled in the sixth inning after hurting his leg on a pitch.

But he finished the season with 16 wins, five losses, and a 1.80 ERA. For the postseason, he had one win, no losses, and a 1.89 ERA.

This is the first World Series win for the Brewers and only their second World Series appearance. The team last went to the big dance in 1982, where they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3.

The win is a little bittersweet. In January 2025, Bob Uecker, the former player and longtime radio voice of the team, died after a battle with cancer. His spirit, however, was ever-present throughout the playoffs.

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During Game One, Brewers broadcaster Jeff Levering and others wore some of Uecker's colorful blazers in the press box to honor Ueck.

And Robin Yount, the legendary Brewers player, donned the coat to walk to the mound to throw out the first pitch. He removed the coat to reveal his jersey read "Ueck" across the back.

And the Brewers never gave up playing hard. Six hours before the first pitch in tonight's game, they were out on the field practicing.

And even though they were up 10-0, outfielder Sal Frelick made a spectacular catch to get an out in the bottom of the eighth.

Throughout it all, team Captain Christian Yelich said it was about the fans — who showed up not just at American Family Field for watch parties or in the Deer District in Downtown Milwaukee, but at Tropicana Field where they were often louder than the Rays' fans. They celebrated with friends, alone, and with strangers to whom they'd be bound by sporting history.

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"We understand what this team means to people. We understand, that when the Brewers are playing well, it directly impacts the happiness of the community, and people's lives. People have grown up with this team. People have made memories with their parents, kids, best friends, and a lot of those common memories are with the Brewers. You don't take that lightly," Yelich said.

And they never did.

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News Topics MLB | SPORTS | USA | VIDEO | WISCONSIN
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