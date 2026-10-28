Win Our Way: Milwaukee Brewers Beat Tampa Bay to Clinch First World Series Title

What a time to be in Milwaukee!

The Milwaukee Brewers, fresh off a season that saw them earn 103 wins — the most in MLB and a team record — , they dominated the playoffs, too, defeating the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, and sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

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They met the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series and defeated them, too, including a Game Three trouncing that saw the Brewers score eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat Tampa 10-1 on October 26.

The final score of Game Five was 4-1.

ALL 8 FIFTH-INNING RUNS IN ONE VIDEO pic.twitter.com/Umvvau3c5V — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 27, 2026

Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was pulled in the sixth inning after hurting his leg on a pitch.

Jacob Misiorowski gets a standing ovation at Tropicana Field AND American Family Field 👏



1,293 miles apart and Brewers fans in Milwaukee are showering The Miz with love! https://t.co/3TbbMInTL0 pic.twitter.com/bP5Y0G9KMu — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2026

But he finished the season with 16 wins, five losses, and a 1.80 ERA. For the postseason, he had one win, no losses, and a 1.89 ERA.

Jacob Misiorowski with one of the best seasons you’ll ever see from a pitcher



That’s my ace pic.twitter.com/GTntXgKqvH — Matthew S. (@MatthewMKE98) October 29, 2026

This is the first World Series win for the Brewers and only their second World Series appearance. The team last went to the big dance in 1982, where they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3.

The win is a little bittersweet. In January 2025, Bob Uecker, the former player and longtime radio voice of the team, died after a battle with cancer. His spirit, however, was ever-present throughout the playoffs.

Bob Uecker’s spirit hangs over a bittersweet Brewers World Series



“When you think about Milwaukee, you immediately associate it with Bob Uecker. It’s the Brewers, and it’s Bob Uecker.”https://t.co/U6W7bYYpmR — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 25, 2026

During Game One, Brewers broadcaster Jeff Levering and others wore some of Uecker's colorful blazers in the press box to honor Ueck.

The @Brewers' booth will feature four of Bob Uecker's jackets tonight for Game 1 ❤️🎙️@JLevering4 joins #MLBCentral to talk about honoring Ueck. pic.twitter.com/MYZ44sFwjo — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 23, 2026

And Robin Yount, the legendary Brewers player, donned the coat to walk to the mound to throw out the first pitch. He removed the coat to reveal his jersey read "Ueck" across the back.

Robin Yount walked out to throw the first pitch at the first Brewers World Series game in 44 years, and he was wearing another man's jacket.



A plaid sport coat. One of Bob Uecker's actual ones, off the rack in his closet.



Yount is the one who asked.



When he found out he had… pic.twitter.com/cTPQGYQj3x — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) October 24, 2026

And the Brewers never gave up playing hard. Six hours before the first pitch in tonight's game, they were out on the field practicing.

The Milwaukee Brewers already are in the indoor cages taking batting practice more than 6 hours before first pitch pic.twitter.com/73LdJ40zjj — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 27, 2026

And even though they were up 10-0, outfielder Sal Frelick made a spectacular catch to get an out in the bottom of the eighth.

SALVATORE LAYS OUT FOR ONE pic.twitter.com/FwHzVXGCq7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 27, 2026

Throughout it all, team Captain Christian Yelich said it was about the fans — who showed up not just at American Family Field for watch parties or in the Deer District in Downtown Milwaukee, but at Tropicana Field where they were often louder than the Rays' fans. They celebrated with friends, alone, and with strangers to whom they'd be bound by sporting history.

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This is such a great quote from Christian Yelich to @MLBNetwork.



This is what being a fan is all about.



"We understand what this team means to people. We understand, that when the Brewers are playing well, it directly impacts the happiness of the community, and people's… — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 27, 2026

"We understand what this team means to people. We understand, that when the Brewers are playing well, it directly impacts the happiness of the community, and people's lives. People have grown up with this team. People have made memories with their parents, kids, best friends, and a lot of those common memories are with the Brewers. You don't take that lightly," Yelich said.

And they never did.

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