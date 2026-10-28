Shannon Taylor Is Trying to Spin Her Record on NICU Abuse Scandal

When you're the parent of a preemie baby, you have so many worries about your infant's health and future. Now imagine those concerns are compounded when you learn a NICU nurse — tasked with caring for and keeping your baby healthy — was abusing them.

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That's what happened in Virginia, where former NICU nurse Erin Strotman was arrested and charged with nine counts of felony child abuse stemming from NICU infants who had "unexplained fractures." Strotman was arrested in January 2025 after being the subject of an internal investigation at Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Strotman faced up to 45 years in prison but ended up reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors that put her behind bars for only three years. It's a slap in the face to the infants Strotman harmed and their families.

Despite that, Shannon Taylor, who is running for the House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District, bragged about Strotman's light sentence, saying she was "proud" of the sweetheart plea deal struck with the former nurse.

Now Taylor is trying to take credit for going to Richmond to "change the law so another NICU abuse scandal could never happen."

But there's a problem with this: the law Taylor claims she championed in Richmond was already on the books and Taylor ignored it, according to her opponent, Rob Wittman.

CLAIM: "Shannon Taylor went to Richmond to change the law so another NICU abuse scandal could never happen again."



FACT CHECK: Virginia ALREADY required designated professionals to report suspected child abuse within 24 hours.



And Shannon ignored the law.



In 2023, Henrico… — Rob Wittman (@ReElectWittman) October 26, 2026

In 2023, staff at Henrico Doctors' Hospital failed to report suspected abuse involving four infants. An infant was discovered with a fracture on August 5, but Child Protective Services was not notified until September 21.

According to Wittman, instead of pursuing existing penalties under the law, Taylor worked toward a "safety agreement" that included cameras, training, and other measures. Those did not work and more infants were abused in 2024.

A special grand jury recommended tougher penalties and Del. Delores McQuinn introduced the legislation.

"The question isn't just why Virginia needed stronger penalties," wrote Wittman. "It's why Taylor's office didn't pursue the ones already available. Why did Taylor's office pursue cameras and mandatory training instead of charges related to the hospital's delayed reporting of suspected abuse? How did her office evaluate whether those corrective measures were sufficient, properly implemented, and followed?"

Those are questions Virginias, especially parents, need answered.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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