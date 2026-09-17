Virginia Democrat Shannon Taylor Says ‘Progressive Values’ Should Guide Every Government Official

For Shannon Taylor, a Democrat running in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, the job of a public official is not simply to enforce the law or represent constituents. It is to advance “progressive values,” including “social justice” and “economic fairness.”

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An unearthed video from over a decade ago shows Taylor laying out that governing philosophy plainly: government officials, she argued, should use their power to promote progressive priorities. That matters now because Taylor is running to unseat Republican Rep. Rob Wittman in a district where she has tried to present herself as a pragmatic prosecutor focused on costs and corruption.

“When we talk about Progressive values to promote social justice and economic fairness… that should be the core of any government official in whatever capacity [they serve]," Taylor said. "My passion for doing the right thing I think will always promote what is the goal for the Alliance of Progressive Values.”

And boy, has Taylor lived by her own philosophy.

As a prosecutor, she has repeatedly put progressive social priorities ahead of parents, public safety, and equal treatment under the law.

Taylor signed onto a statement supporting what it called “medically necessary, safe gender-affirming care” for minors. She attacked former Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s requirement that parents consent before schools change a student’s name or pronouns, calling it an effort to “target our children” and “egregious political overreach.” She also supported Biden’s Title IX rewrite, characterizing opposition as an effort to deprive LGBTQ people of their rights.

Taylor’s tenure in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is no different, after it was revealed that she fired seven veteran prosecutors, at least six of them white, including attorneys then handling serious felony cases. Taylor later defended the firings, saying the office needed “more diversity” and that she intended to keep that public commitment. She also endorsed Fair and Just Prosecution’s “21 Principles,” which urge prosecutors to consider race in bail recommendations, decisions on charging juveniles as adults, other charging decisions, plea offers, sentencing recommendations, and parole recommendations. The document also supports declining cases “clouded” by a “pattern of racist conduct”; discourages referring to rapists as “rapists,” drug dealers as “drug dealers,” or convicted criminals as “felons” and “inmates”; calls for retiring phrases such as “tough on crime,” “the wrong element,” and “don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time”; and opposes describing constitutional protections as “technicalities” or “loopholes,” or alternatives to incarceration as “coddling.”

“Shannon Taylor is a woke language cop more concerned with word policing than locking up violent criminals," RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall said. "Her record is a far-left activist’s wish list and Virginians’ nightmare - the last thing voters need is another DEI warrior in Washington.”

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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