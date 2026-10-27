Tim Walz Has Advice for the Democrat Party, and Here's What It Is

After his failed run for vice president and his disastrous mismanagement of Minnesota, where at least $9 billion in taxpayer dollars was stolen by fraudsters, Tim Walz was forced to end his gubernatorial reelection campaign and even said he's stepping away from politics.

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But that hasn't stopped Walz from giving his party some advice, and that advice is to pick former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the future of the party. That's deliciously ironic for many reasons, including that Kamala Harris expressly rejected Buttigieg because of his sexual orientation and Buttigieg is currently polling at zero or near-zero percent with black voters. It's also funny because Kamala Harris, Walz's former running mate, is making a run for the White House again in 2028 and Walz didn't back her.

Ouch.

CNN: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is saying his advice for the future of the Democratic Party is “pick Pete Buttigieg.”



Link to article: https://t.co/aapBUGGCiY pic.twitter.com/jp20tS9E1a — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 26, 2026

Here's more:

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have been all over the country stumping for candidates, including in early states, as aides make sure to remind reporters each time they add more stops. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has quietly banked $20 million and started thinking through a South Carolina and Super Tuesday-focused strategy. Operatives associated with multiple likely contenders are assembling opposition research files on expected opponents and asking around for suggestions of staff to hire. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her former running mate, is already saying his advice for the future of the Democratic Party is “pick Pete Buttigieg” (which Harris said she hadn’t seen).

And amid all this drama, the Democratic Socialists of America are taking over the party, and they'll purge all the Democrats, including Walz and Harris.

Yeah, pick the guy who can’t get a single black vote. That’ll work out great.



Mayo and Kamala are literally the only unelectable people on that list — Fund Mass Transit (Bill) (@Fundmasstransit) October 27, 2026

This writer believes that if Klobuchar wins and becomes governor in January, she will appoint Walz to her Senate seat.

This from a guy who thought he could go all the way with A) Kamala Harris and B) a massive Somali fraud scandal waiting to bite him in the a**.



Buttedge? Small town mayor turned Transportation Secretary on extended maternity leave posting baby photos when the nation had a… — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) October 27, 2026

"Buttedge? Small town mayor turned Transportation Secretary on extended maternity leave posting baby photos when the nation had a trucking crisis and a 100-ship backup at the Port of Los Angeles. Anyway, Kamala’s probably pissed he stabbed her in the back like that. Not smart enough to know the fat loser from Minnesota did her a favor, endorsing the gay third-stringer ahead of his own looming indictment," the X user wrote.

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Kamala has to be livid about this.

my advice is not to take election advice from people who lose elections https://t.co/qF39Aa3wO2 — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) October 26, 2026

Or people who are forced to drop out of races because they turned a blind eye to massive welfare fraud.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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