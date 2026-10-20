Amy Klobuchar Tries and Fails to Distance Herself From Tim Walz

Amy Klobuchar is trying to put some daylight between herself and fellow Democrat Tim Walz, as she vies for his spot in the Minnesota governor's mansion. But that's not going to work for Klobuchar, because her own record is against her.

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In 2017, Klobuchar appeared at a Somali community event where she waved an upside down American flag and bragged about rolling back bank verification processes that ultimately enabled fraudsters to send money to Somalia, including the Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar sought to distance herself from outgoing Democrat Gov. Tim Walz during her first debate Monday against Republican Lisa Demuth in the race to succeed him as Minnesota governor. MORE: https://t.co/22FCPaImNl pic.twitter.com/fSQAqX8VN3 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 19, 2026

Here's more:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., sought to distance herself from outgoing Democrat Gov. Tim Walz during her first debate Monday against Republican Lisa Demuth in the race to succeed him as Minnesota governor. The candidates clashed over a sprawling fraud scandal, rising costs, and the state's economic policies, The Hill reported. "I could list a number of other ways I'm different than Tim Walz," Klobuchar said during an hourlong debate hosted by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. "I know you wish you were debating Tim Walz, but I'm the one here right now up here."' Demuth, the Minnesota House speaker, had accused Klobuchar of failing to break with Walz and his administration's policies, arguing that years of Democrat leadership had driven up costs and made it more difficult to do business in the state. "We definitely need to look at what is impacting us here in the state of Minnesota because of failed Democrat leadership for far too long," Demuth said. "Sen. Klobuchar has never once distanced herself from Gov. Walz and every single policy that he has put in place that has increased the prices and made it harder to do business."

Demuth also asked Klobuchar why she didn't reach out to Walz about the fraud.

🚨TRENDING: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was called out over Minnesota's massive fraud scandal during Monday's gubernatorial debate, with Republican candidate Lisa Demuth demanding to know why the senator never confronted Gov. Tim Walz.



"You could have reached out to the governor… pic.twitter.com/lc4J9tbIB8 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) October 20, 2026

"You could have reached out to the governor and said I think we have a problem in Minnesota," Demuth said. "Why didn't you do more?"

Demuth, Klobuchar square off in first gubernatorial debate as campaign enters final days



Most notable from Monday's debate was Democrat Amy Klobuchar's repeated embrace of right-leaning ideas and her pointed criticism of Gov. Tim Walz



During the debate, Republican Lisa Demuth… pic.twitter.com/4w7Mw1zByF — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) October 19, 2026

This is campaign desperation.

Amy Klobuchar spent years praising Walz. Now, two weeks before the election, she's suddenly bashing him and borrowing Republican ideas. That's not leadership, that's a campaign costume.



She stayed silent while billions were stolen. She voted against the Keystone pipeline. Her… — CatBee (@Catbendzick) October 19, 2026

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Walz hand-picked Klobuchar to be the candidate after he dropped out of his reelection campaign for a reason. They're ideologically no different, even if Klobuchar is pretending they are.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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