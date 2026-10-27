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This Gallup Poll Shows Another Stark Difference Between Republicans and Democrats

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 27, 2026 2:00 PM
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This Gallup Poll Shows Another Stark Difference Between Republicans and Democrats
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

A new poll from Gallup shows the stark contrast between Republicans and Democrats, and how vastly different their priorities are. When asked what values America needs most today, Republicans listed their top choices as "patriotism."

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Democrats, on the other hand, ranked patriotism dead last and said the most important thing for America right now is "equality."

By "equality," of course, Democrats mean they pick the winners and losers. They don't actually want equality, after all. Just power and control. And it's not quality — that's "equity."

Nailed it.

That song is awful and its vision of the world is worse.

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Neither are we.

Yes, we do. Because they will elect candidates who vow to destroy America.

And they have to destroy what is good in this world.

We have to vote accordingly, and we can do that next week.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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