This Gallup Poll Shows Another Stark Difference Between Republicans and Democrats

A new poll from Gallup shows the stark contrast between Republicans and Democrats, and how vastly different their priorities are. When asked what values America needs most today, Republicans listed their top choices as "patriotism."

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Democrats, on the other hand, ranked patriotism dead last and said the most important thing for America right now is "equality."

New Gallup poll asks "which values the country most needs today?"



Out of a list of 12 values, Republicans put "patriotism" #1, for Dems it ranks dead last - by a lot.



Dems say "equality" is most needed, Republicans rank it 11th out of 12. pic.twitter.com/UmyUjVptnD — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 26, 2026

By "equality," of course, Democrats mean they pick the winners and losers. They don't actually want equality, after all. Just power and control. And it's not quality — that's "equity."

Dems dont even understandthe meaning of words anymore. They dont want equality - we have that.



They want EQUITY and that is impossible because to gain it for one group requires that you remove it from another. — JH (@searchingdad24) October 26, 2026

Nailed it.

Democrats will always hate patriotism because they hate the idea of countries all together. They want to bring John Lennon's horrid song Imagine to life. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 26, 2026

That song is awful and its vision of the world is worse.

Not the least bit surprised the Dems placed responsibility low too. — Tony Castellano (@AnthonyCas1116) October 26, 2026

Neither are we.

We need to confront the fact that anti-Americanism has become the default stance of the Democratic voter base. https://t.co/Uz4gPxzbCa — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@Noahpinion) October 26, 2026

Yes, we do. Because they will elect candidates who vow to destroy America.

Democrats aren't Americans, a fact that they remind us of over and over again in public polling.



They are Liberals, and Liberals have no country of their own. https://t.co/rNUKZaVZV9 pic.twitter.com/CRbRkKYIH8 — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) October 26, 2026

And they have to destroy what is good in this world.

There is nothing even remotely American about the Democrat party anymore. They hate our flag. They hate our heroes. They hate our founders. They hate our country and our ancestors. They are an existential threat to the nation’s survival itself.



You need to vote accordingly. https://t.co/eiCYBNBjwI — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 26, 2026

We have to vote accordingly, and we can do that next week.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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