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Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 26, 2026 1:45 PM
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Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Walter Koenig, who played the Russian Crewman Chekov on "Star Trek," has died. He was 90 years old.

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Walter Koenig, the boyish actor who remains an integral part of Star Trek lore thanks to his portrayal of the Russian crewman Pavel Chekov, has died. He was 90.

Koenig, also known for playing the scoundrel Alfred Bester on another sci-fi space series, Warner Bros. Television’s Babylon 5, died Sunday of natural causes in his home in North Hollywood, his rep announced.

Raised in Manhattan as a son of Lithuanian immigrants, Koenig joined Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek for the start of its second season and appeared on 36 of the 50 episodes that aired in 1967-68 and 1968-69. He also portrayed Pavel Andreievich Chekov in the first seven Paramount movies, released from 1979 through 1991, that emanated from the NBC show.

Koenig was born in Chicago, Illinois to Isadore Koenig and Sarah, Russian Jewish immigrants who lived in Lithuania before emigrating to the United States. When Koenig was a child, the family moved to Manhattan.

Koenig attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, where was a pre-med major. He later transferred to UCLA and received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. A professor encouraged Koenig to become an actor and he attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City with Dabney Coleman, Christopher Lloyd, and James Caan.

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In 1963, he starred as Sgt. John Delwyn on Gene Roddenberry's first television show, NBC's "The Lieutenant." He was later cast in Roddenberry's "Star Trek", reportedly in part because of his resemblance to British actor/singer Davy Jones of the Monkees.

In his later career, Koenig worked as a writer penning several films, one-act plays, and television episodes. He worked on other television shows including "Babylon 5," the Canadian sci-fi show "The Starlost," and "Gidget." In the 1990s, he starred in a touring production of "The Boys in Autumn," playing a middle-aged Tom Sawyer who reunites with Huckleberry Finn.

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Koenig married Judy Levitt in 1965; they remained married until Levitt's death in 2022. They had a son, Andrew, who died in 2010 and a daughter, Danielle. In 2008, Koenig served as best man at the wedding of "Star Trek" costar George Takei.

News Topics CHICAGO | ENTERTAINMENT | HOLLYWOOD | MOVIES | RUSSIA
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