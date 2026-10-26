Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90

Walter Koenig, who played the Russian Crewman Chekov on "Star Trek," has died. He was 90 years old.

Walter Koenig, the Russian Crewman Chekov on 'Star Trek,' Dies at 90 https://t.co/wnkfzMgDk3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 26, 2026

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Walter Koenig, the boyish actor who remains an integral part of Star Trek lore thanks to his portrayal of the Russian crewman Pavel Chekov, has died. He was 90. Koenig, also known for playing the scoundrel Alfred Bester on another sci-fi space series, Warner Bros. Television’s Babylon 5, died Sunday of natural causes in his home in North Hollywood, his rep announced. Raised in Manhattan as a son of Lithuanian immigrants, Koenig joined Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek for the start of its second season and appeared on 36 of the 50 episodes that aired in 1967-68 and 1968-69. He also portrayed Pavel Andreievich Chekov in the first seven Paramount movies, released from 1979 through 1991, that emanated from the NBC show.

Koenig was born in Chicago, Illinois to Isadore Koenig and Sarah, Russian Jewish immigrants who lived in Lithuania before emigrating to the United States. When Koenig was a child, the family moved to Manhattan.

RIP Walter Koenig https://t.co/EhUbnbRJ29 — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) October 26, 2026

Koenig attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, where was a pre-med major. He later transferred to UCLA and received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. A professor encouraged Koenig to become an actor and he attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City with Dabney Coleman, Christopher Lloyd, and James Caan.

Rest in Peace Walter Koenig. Thank you for navigating us through the final frontier, and bringing us such joy through your years of activism, writing, and memorable characters like the joyous Chekov and the sinister Bester. We're forever grateful that you lent your talents to our… pic.twitter.com/IjwYWhMAaQ — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) October 26, 2026

In 1963, he starred as Sgt. John Delwyn on Gene Roddenberry's first television show, NBC's "The Lieutenant." He was later cast in Roddenberry's "Star Trek", reportedly in part because of his resemblance to British actor/singer Davy Jones of the Monkees.

Walter Koenig navigated the Enterprise as Ensign Chekov, played Babylon 5’s chilling Psi Cop Bester and wrote the first Star Trek episode written by a cast member. The Chicago-born actor and writer has died at 90. (213 characters) https://t.co/2QEmKBNGvV pic.twitter.com/WvG68wIHpr — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 26, 2026

In his later career, Koenig worked as a writer penning several films, one-act plays, and television episodes. He worked on other television shows including "Babylon 5," the Canadian sci-fi show "The Starlost," and "Gidget." In the 1990s, he starred in a touring production of "The Boys in Autumn," playing a middle-aged Tom Sawyer who reunites with Huckleberry Finn.

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Koenig married Judy Levitt in 1965; they remained married until Levitt's death in 2022. They had a son, Andrew, who died in 2010 and a daughter, Danielle. In 2008, Koenig served as best man at the wedding of "Star Trek" costar George Takei.