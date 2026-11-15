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Judge Blocks Education Department From Releasing Names of Top Foreign Donors to US Universities

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 15, 2026 7:01 PM
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Judge Blocks Education Department From Releasing Names of Top Foreign Donors to US Universities
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A judge has blocked the Trump administration’s Department of Education from releasing the names of the top foreign donors to major U.S. universities. 

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan granted a motion for a preliminary injunction and stay of agency action on November 13, 2026. 

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The Association of American Universities, a group of over 70 institutions, had sued the Department of Education on October 1. 

The 40-page ruling says that the universities have standing to sue and that the disclosure requirement would harm the universities. 

“AAU has clearly shown it is likely to establish all three requirements,” Chutkan wrote. “Start with the last two. AAU seeks to represent its member universities’ interest in soliciting funding from foreign sources and maintaining relationships with those sources. Those interests are germane to its mission of ‘advancing policies that sustain its members’ ability to conduct research and education of the highest quality,’ because gifts from and contracts with foreign sources will help fund research and educational initiatives at the schools.”


 ASSOCIATION OF AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES, Plaintiff, v. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION  by  scott.mcclallen 


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News Topics EDUCATION | HARVARD UNIVERSITY | JUDGES | LAWSUIT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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