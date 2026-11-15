Judge Blocks Education Department From Releasing Names of Top Foreign Donors to US Universities

A judge has blocked the Trump administration’s Department of Education from releasing the names of the top foreign donors to major U.S. universities.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan granted a motion for a preliminary injunction and stay of agency action on November 13, 2026.

Advertisement

The Association of American Universities, a group of over 70 institutions, had sued the Department of Education on October 1.

The 40-page ruling says that the universities have standing to sue and that the disclosure requirement would harm the universities.

“AAU has clearly shown it is likely to establish all three requirements,” Chutkan wrote. “Start with the last two. AAU seeks to represent its member universities’ interest in soliciting funding from foreign sources and maintaining relationships with those sources. Those interests are germane to its mission of ‘advancing policies that sustain its members’ ability to conduct research and education of the highest quality,’ because gifts from and contracts with foreign sources will help fund research and educational initiatives at the schools.”





ASSOCIATION OF AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES, Plaintiff, v. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION by scott.mcclallen





BREAKING: On Nov. 13, a federal court blocked the Education Department from publishing the names of top foreign donors to major U.S. universities. This will allow foreign governments to continue pouring billions into American universities with virtually no transparency https://t.co/uyXxptv79z — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 15, 2026

BREAKING: A federal court has blocked the Department of Education from publishing the names of top foreign donors to major U.S. universities. In what world would this be blocked? https://t.co/KRvGvoiGF3 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 15, 2026

JUST IN: Judge Tanya Chutkan (Obama/DC) grants PI extending TRO blocking Trump admin plan to publish foreign sources of university funding. Doc: https://t.co/fKrUAESSaX Earlier: https://t.co/xLJTUpRWQK — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) November 14, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan has BLOCKED Trump's Education Department from releasing the names of the top FOREIGN DONORS to major U.S. universities She's GONE ROGUE. Sen. Mike Lee: "'They're making lists of the top foreign donors to major universities in the U.S. We can't let the peasants see this. They can't handle it.'" 🎯 Chutkan, the SAME judge from Trump's Jan. 6 case, ruled or a coalition of 70+ research universities Release the donors NOW! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2026

🚨 OUTRAGEOUS! Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan just BLOCKED Trump’s Education Department from exposing major FOREIGN DONORS to American universities! The SAME judge from Trump’s Jan. 6 case! Americans deserve to know who’s funding our universities. RELEASE THE NAMES! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Gxnp0GhZaU — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 16, 2026

Advertisement





BREAKING: A federal court has blocked the Department of Education from publishing the names of top foreign donors to major U.S. universities. In what world would this be blocked? https://t.co/pqkze0dgMp — Ron cohen (@Roncohe54918265) November 15, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.