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Lydia Moynihan Makes a CNN Panel Lose Its Mind With One Simple Comparison

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 23, 2026 1:30 PM
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Lydia Moynihan Makes a CNN Panel Lose Its Mind With One Simple Comparison
Townhall Media

This writer knew when President Trump announced the $5,000 checks if the GOP held on to its congressional majority that the Democrats would scream "bribery!" This is the same party that accused President Trump of buying votes when he paid for a woman's groceries during the campaign.

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But with the Democrats, their accusations are actually projection, and Lydia Moynihan triggered a CNN panel by asking one simple question.

"Trump offering $5,000 is construed as a bribe, what is Medicare for All, what is student loan forgiveness?" she asked.

Everyone lost their minds. 

"Those are called government programs," said one panelist.

Fine, then the $5,000 check is a "government program," too.

Because he knows Moynihan is correct and couldn't let the CNN audience hear a perfectly valid and reasonable argument.

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If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

You know that you're right over the target when everyone flips out.

This is also a good point. This writer, for example, doesn't get SNAP or Section 8. She also knows people who are struggling to get by who are denied benefits because they're married. The entire system is messed up, but the notion that Democrats use government programs to bribe voters is spot-on.

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It is an excellent argument. Democrats have made it their platform to give certain constituencies "free" stuff at the expense of the hardworking American taxpayer. They promise "free" childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and food.

They even have programs for "free" Internet, cell phones, and bus passes. And they say they'll take money from the wealthy to fund it. But only if you vote them into power.

That's not "government programs" — those are basically bribes. They're just mad that President Trump's $5,000 won't turn into a perpetual government agency they can use for bloat, grift, and fraud.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | STUDENT LOANS
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