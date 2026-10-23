Lydia Moynihan Makes a CNN Panel Lose Its Mind With One Simple Comparison

This writer knew when President Trump announced the $5,000 checks if the GOP held on to its congressional majority that the Democrats would scream "bribery!" This is the same party that accused President Trump of buying votes when he paid for a woman's groceries during the campaign.

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But with the Democrats, their accusations are actually projection, and Lydia Moynihan triggered a CNN panel by asking one simple question.

Democrats are calling Trump’s promise to give every American a $5K check if the GOP holds Congress a bribe…



But student loan forgiveness, Medicare for all, and expanded entitlements aren’t? Dems have ran on bribes since FDR and now they’re mad Trump is doing the same. pic.twitter.com/5WHkjZfiEt — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) October 23, 2026

"Trump offering $5,000 is construed as a bribe, what is Medicare for All, what is student loan forgiveness?" she asked.

Everyone lost their minds.

"Those are called government programs," said one panelist.

Fine, then the $5,000 check is a "government program," too.

Why couldn't the man wait for his turn to speak? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 23, 2026

Because he knows Moynihan is correct and couldn't let the CNN audience hear a perfectly valid and reasonable argument.

That's how you lay the smack down. Dems can offer free free free but if a republican does... it's criminal. You exposed them again, Lydia. Superb — Michael Lancette (@MichaelLan39597) October 23, 2026

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

"If $5,000 dividends checks is a bribe, then what is Medicare for all? Or student loan forgiveness?"



Whole CNN panel loses their minds 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0jtUiKAmhy — J (@JayTC53) October 23, 2026

You know that you're right over the target when everyone flips out.

Screw them.



At least everyone can use a $5000 check.



Not everyone needs government phones, bigger, EBT balances and all the other s**t they’re giving illegals https://t.co/m1NUJCvBVE — TLynn 🇺🇸🇯🇵- 👩🏻100% (@TLynnN71) October 23, 2026

This is also a good point. This writer, for example, doesn't get SNAP or Section 8. She also knows people who are struggling to get by who are denied benefits because they're married. The entire system is messed up, but the notion that Democrats use government programs to bribe voters is spot-on.

Not sure why Abby as the “moderator” even has a panel when she’s just going to debate her conservative guest for them anyway…



And yes - excellent argument. https://t.co/b4kd5nFwQA — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 23, 2026

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It is an excellent argument. Democrats have made it their platform to give certain constituencies "free" stuff at the expense of the hardworking American taxpayer. They promise "free" childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and food.

They even have programs for "free" Internet, cell phones, and bus passes. And they say they'll take money from the wealthy to fund it. But only if you vote them into power.

That's not "government programs" — those are basically bribes. They're just mad that President Trump's $5,000 won't turn into a perpetual government agency they can use for bloat, grift, and fraud.

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