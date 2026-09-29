Ro Khanna Gets Wrecked for Pushing for 'Free' Child Care

Democrats talk about affordability all the time, but what they do is raise our taxes to give certain segments of society "free" stuff, making nothing more affordable and everything orders of magnitude worse. Imagine if your child's day care was run like the DMV — lazy, rude employees who don't care if they waste your time or if they do a good job.

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That's what'll happen if guys like Ro Khanna get their way. A guy who is so wealthy his minor children own golf courses thinks the rest of us need to pay for our neighbor's child care, and even our own. This also opens up the door wide for even more fraudsters, who abused Minnesota's child care programs to the tune of millions.

Childcare in America should be free.



The Free Childcare for America Act would make care free for millions of families, pay family or friends who provide care, ensure childcare workers earn a living wage, and provide $1,000/month for parents who stay home. pic.twitter.com/z8JpKs4c1v — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 25, 2026

"Childcare in America should be free," Khanna said. "Today, I'm introducing a bold, historic bill to make childcare free and universal for all Americans. If you send your kid to a childcare center, this bill would make that free and you would not have to worry about paying $10,000 or $15,000 on childcare."

No, you'll just pay double that in more taxes.

"What if you want your uncle or aunt or grandparent or another family member to take care of your kid? This bill would pay your family members or neighbors to provide that care," he continued. "And what if you're a working class parent who wants to stay home with your young child? My bill would provide a $1,000 a month stipend to make that possible. We will also invest in childcare centers across this country and make sure all childcare workers are being paid a living wage. This isn't far-fetched. My bill would cost less than the $200 billion increase that Trump has asked for the Pentagon. Instead of investing in the Pentagon and endless wars in Iran, we should be making childcare free."

The ratio showed few agreed with Khanna's rosy assessment of his plan.

A new way to funnel American's tax money to scammers who will make billions. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 28, 2026

Bingo.

Y'all had a guy on here yesterday saying health care should be free.



The day before that was one saying education should be free.



Y'all need to get together and make up your minds. — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) September 29, 2026

They want everything to be "free" but then they'll take half our income (or more) in taxes to pay for it.

And if we upset them, they'll deny us access to that "free" healthcare, education, and child care.

Every one of these "free" government assistance programs is just a vehicle for money laundering. Politicians can't make $$ in the private sector, so they exploit taxpayer $$ instead. All the fraud arrests in CA should give this game away. Nothing is free. https://t.co/gUyXz7qM34 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 28, 2026

Democrats have shown zero interest in combating the fraud, too, which tells us they'd allow it to run rampant in programs like this.

Every other week there's some headline like "$50 million daycare fraud scheme uncovered"



How about you guys figure out what's going on with that before trying to take more money for "childcare" https://t.co/7mIBDHkXwS — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 27, 2026

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Nah. Getting the government to control every aspect of our lives is more important.

Nothing is “free”.



What you mean is that my paycheck should be forcibly redirected from taking care of my children, to instead pay for someone else’s children. https://t.co/iPMh77dKZb — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 28, 2026

That's exactly what this is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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