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There It Is: Leftist Outlets Are Now Claiming This About the $5,000 Trump Dividend Checks

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 10, 2026 11:30 AM
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There It Is: Leftist Outlets Are Now Claiming This About the $5,000 Trump Dividend Checks
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

During yesterday's Townhall Live Blog of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, this writer predicted that the Left would scream "bribery!" when President Trump announced his plan to give American adults $5,000 dividend checks if Republicans retain the majority in Congress. And it didn't take long for that narrative to start spreading, including across the pond.

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This is rich coming from the people who vow to give Americans and illegal aliens free food, housing, education, and healthcare. Those are bribes, with our tax dollars. President Trump is giving our money back to us. If President Trump called it a "welfare program," Democrats wouldn't complain.

They really don't hear themselves.

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It's only a bribe when Republicans give us our tax money back.

Tell us more about Medicare for All, Ted.

When Democrats do it, it's a "social program" or "welfare."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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