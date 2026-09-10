There It Is: Leftist Outlets Are Now Claiming This About the $5,000 Trump Dividend Checks

During yesterday's Townhall Live Blog of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, this writer predicted that the Left would scream "bribery!" when President Trump announced his plan to give American adults $5,000 dividend checks if Republicans retain the majority in Congress. And it didn't take long for that narrative to start spreading, including across the pond.

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‘This looks like a bribe... which would be illegal.’



US politics expert Dr Katie Pruszynski reacts to Trump’s pledge to give every American $5000 if the Republicans win the November midterms. pic.twitter.com/Q2PXBUEGTY — LBC (@LBC) September 10, 2026

This is rich coming from the people who vow to give Americans and illegal aliens free food, housing, education, and healthcare. Those are bribes, with our tax dollars. President Trump is giving our money back to us. If President Trump called it a "welfare program," Democrats wouldn't complain.

LOL. As opposed to paying drug attacks on the street to sign up for a mail in ballot?



LOL. You all are hilarious. — Just Me (@VehementMaybe) September 10, 2026

They really don't hear themselves.

Everything’s a bribe isn’t it? I’ll triple lock the pensions, I’ll spend more in military companies, I’ll give more to refugees etc etc — gmgmgm.ron (@Drbennyfox) September 10, 2026

It's only a bribe when Republicans give us our tax money back.

If Democrats flip the House and Senate everyone will get a $10,000 dividend, and a pony, and free ice cream for life.



(Folks can also choose free yogurt for life, because we’re Democrats after all). https://t.co/4VsMVHeoD3 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 10, 2026

Tell us more about Medicare for All, Ted.

When Democrats do it, it's a "social program" or "welfare."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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