Sen. Slotkin Wants Young Conservatives Scared Off From Trump Administration Jobs

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is threatening young conservatives who work or want to work in President Donald Trump’s administration with "a ton of problems" once Democrats regain political power.

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"I want young people to be like, lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems I don't want, so let me avoid participating. I want that deterrence," Slotkin said.

The Senator who is a former CIA agent made the comment on the campus of the University of Chicago.

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

Incredibly disturbing that a sitting U.S Senator from my state is openly admitting she wants to use the threat of prosecution as a weapon to scare young Americans out of public service and politics if they dare work for the wrong side. Tell me again who’s running the authoritarian playbook. — Lisa McClain (@LisaForCongress) October 18, 2026

A sitting U.S. Senator just told students she hopes jailing Republicans will scare young conservatives out of politics. — James Laverty (@jjlavs2) October 18, 2026





🚨 UPDATE: Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is facing calls to resign after she publicly called for the persecution of Trump allies to intimidate young conservatives against participating WHAT A DEEP STATE CROOK! She dreams of it: "I want young people to be like, lord, that may buy myself a ton of problems I don't want, so let me avoid participating. I want deterrence." She's not talking about anyone accused of a crime. She's talking about kids fresh out of college deciding whether to take a job in a lawfully elected administration Her plan is "signature cases" against "the people who enabled him," because, in her words, they "have no immunity the way the president does" She wants teenagers to be scared of tyrants like her! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 18, 2026

This is stunning a sitting U.S. senator is saying this out loud. She is quite explicitly advocating for prosecutions to scare young people away from politics. @ElissaSlotkin is truly a danger to democracy--a democracy she pretends she's protecting. This is a fascist tactic. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 17, 2026

Sen. Elissa Slotkin just said that he wants to prosecute everyone who works for President Trump and that her goal is for young conservatives coming out of school to be afraid of working in a Republican administration https://t.co/2ycIvMclYL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2026

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) just gave an interview where she said the quiet part out loud. She intends to unleash a slew of investigations to deter young people from even considering supporting the Administration … if they know what is good for them. https://t.co/DIC16JySUs — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 18, 2026

At UChicago, @SenatorSlotkin just told us that young conservatives should live in fear of political persecution if we dare to serve our country in the Trump administration. That sounds like selective targeting based on political beliefs. Care to comment? — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 18, 2026





Elisa Slotkin wants Conservatives to be scared of working in the Trump admin because Democrats will retaliate against them This is a threat They aren’t even hiding their plans https://t.co/lBzz7JN7i1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2026

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But No Kings! People like Elissa Slotkin are the problem. Complete fraud. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 18, 2026

Anyone who still doubts that lawfare will only get worse needs to listen to Elissa Slotkin. She sounds like a Soviet party apparatchik calmly explaining how she will use political prosecutions to terrorize political opponents and intimidate ordinary people away from participating in politics altogether. Except a Soviet apparatchik probably wouldn't have talked about it so openly. But Slotkin couldn't care less. The entire lawfare machine has become so emboldened by the total lack of accountability that they no longer bother hiding their plans. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 18, 2026

🇺🇸 Senator Elisa Slotkin just spoke of her desire to terrorize young conservatives into adopting the right ideology to avoid persecution. The woman who showed up in a silly ad that told servicemen to defend against "threats to the constitution" is now bragging about her appetite for lawfare and political repression. Brilliant. Writer: Mhedi https://t.co/k0cTvKzVXW https://t.co/MP05Z5KmmD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 18, 2026

Michigan Senator threatens young people to stop supporting their country! Sen. Elissa Slotkin says she wants to prosecute everyone who works for President Trump — and wants young conservatives fresh out of school to be scared of joining a Republican administration. https://t.co/hBX4fSEgd5 — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) October 18, 2026

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