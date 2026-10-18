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Sen. Slotkin Wants Young Conservatives Scared Off From Trump Administration Jobs

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 18, 2026 4:00 PM
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Sen. Slotkin Wants Young Conservatives Scared Off From Trump Administration Jobs
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is threatening young conservatives who work or want to work in President Donald Trump’s administration with "a ton of problems" once Democrats regain political power. 

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"I want young people to be like, lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems I don't want, so let me avoid participating. I want that deterrence," Slotkin said.

The Senator who is a former CIA agent made the comment on the campus of the University of Chicago. 


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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | ELISSA SLOTKIN | MICHIGAN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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