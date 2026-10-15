Zohran Mamdani Admits He Didn't Watch NY Governor Debate, Still Had This to Say About Bruce Blakeman

Zohran Mamdani knows how to play the game. Despite not watching the debate between Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Bruce Blakeman, Mamdani knows one thing: Blakeman was bigoted and racist. There's no evidence of this, and no one in the media will ask Mamdani why he's saying that or to provide proof.

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Must be nice to be a Democratic Socialist.

Mamdani admits he didn't watch NY gov debate - but accuses Blakeman of 'bigotry and racism' anyway https://t.co/uMql0nZNNh pic.twitter.com/eDpxjbCkx0 — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2026

Here's more:

Mamdani made the statement in comments to reporters Wednesday after Blakeman and Hochul squared off Tuesday night. A reporter asked Mamdani whether he was bothered that Hochul hadn’t responded to Blakeman’s claims that the NYC mayor is an antisemite. “So, I think, you know, it is hard for anyone to keep up with all of the bigotry and racism that Bruce Blakeman exhibits on a regular basis. So, I think that the governor did a good job. And I’ll never fault someone for not being able to catch all of it because that is a fool’s errand when it comes to Bruce Blakeman,” Mamdani said. “And I think the governor also made clear, you know, I’ve said that I, I didn’t watch the debate beyond the clip, but I think the governor has made clear time and time again what her vision is. It’s a vision of a more affordable New York,” he continued.

The Left will always accuse their opponents of being bigots and racists, which is rich coming from any of them, but especially from a guy who has made hating Jews and Israel his entire personality.

Didn't watch the debate but already knows what happened in it. The talking points were written before it started. — Ryan Dandin (@jrdandin) October 14, 2026

They'll never let go of those talking points.

The most Democratic statement ever https://t.co/liOguYIZlW — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) October 15, 2026

Always wrong, never in doubt.

What are we even doing? https://t.co/bvHBWnM9gZ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 15, 2026

Allowing an antisemite Islamist to run our biggest city, sadly.

Nailed it https://t.co/Ws66jt9X2f — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 15, 2026

Zohran is doing great.

And it seems Blakeman struck a nerve with Mamdani over his record of failing to protect Jewish New Yorkers. According to Jewish Insider, Blakeman said Mamdani would not protect Hasidic communities from arson and sexual violence. Mamdani called this "directly racist."

"It’s not even a dog whistle. It’s just directly racist to say that I would not respond to Jewish New Yorkers being killed and raped," Mamdani said. “I’m not surprised that he would try and incite a real sense of fear.”

When mobs harassed Jews outside a synagogue last November, Mamdani said the synagogue hosted an event that "violated international law." Mobs chanting pro-Hamas slogans have shown up in Jewish neighborhoods. And on October 7, Mamdani also issued an insulting statement and dined at a Palestinian restaurant for dinner.

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Just yesterday, we also learned that Democrats in New York have absolutely cratered with Jewish voters, losing 36 points from 2022. Blakeman isn't inciting a real sense of fear; Democrats are.

CNN: Jewish support for Democrats in New York has collapsed



NY Generic Ballot Among Jews

2018: 🔵 Dem +40

2022: 🔵 Dem +49

2026: 🔵 Dem +13 pic.twitter.com/7JNR0hgsf2 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 14, 2026

Democrats have vowed to defund Israel, encouraged campus protests where Jewish students have been harassed and intimidated. Some have even been barred from going to class, forced to hide from mobs, and assaulted.

In a statement to Jewish Insider, Blakeman fired back. "Zohran Mamdani refuses to condemn the battle cry of terrorists who raped women and murdered babies, and he openly thanked the people who fund Hamas," he said.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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