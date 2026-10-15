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Food Lion and Other Grocery Chains Lose Website, Apps After Cybersecurity Incident

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 15, 2026 2:00 PM
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Food Lion and Other Grocery Chains Lose Website, Apps After Cybersecurity Incident
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Just days after we learned a massive cyberattack took hundreds of French stores' refrigeration systems offline — leading to the spoilage of tons of food — several American grocery stores experienced cyber attacks. This includes Food Lion, the East Coast chain, which saw a cyber attack take its apps and website offline.

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The grocery chain said it took systems offline as a "precaution" while teams work to restore service.

Here's more:

Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of the grocery store chains and others, said in a statement Monday that was later updated Tuesday that it was experiencing a cybersecurity issue within its network.

The issue prompted the company to take "precautionary measures, including taking some systems offline to help protect them."

"We recognize that these actions have caused disruption for customers, associates and partners, but protecting our infrastructure in the best interest of our customers, associates and partners is a top priority," Ahold Delhaize said, adding its teams are urgently working to "investigate the incident and restore affected systems safely."

"As they make progress in assessing and mitigating the issues, we are in the process of starting a controlled relaunch of certain systems."

Customers are unable to load digital coupons, with one shopper saying it's been several days since things have worked.

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Other stores, including Stop & Shop and Hannaford, are also down following the cybersecurity incident.

Back in August, the U.S. warned of cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure. According to Fox Business, several agencies including the NSA, FBI, Department of Energy, and EPA warned that there was an "active threat" targeting Siemens S7 Series programmable logic controllers, which monitor and control industrial equipment across manufacturing, energy, water, food, and agriculture sectors, among others. This could pose safety hazards, disrupt services, and throw infrastructure into disarray.

In France, officials say the damage from the one cyber attack will cost tens of millions of Euros and caused fires in several locations. While French authorities say there won't be massive food shortages, there will be localized disruptions.

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News Topics CYBERATTACK | CYBERSECURITY | DATA CENTERS | ENERGY | EPA
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