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Employees at Obama's Presidential Library Vow to Unionize, Citing Intolerable Working Conditions

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 6:00 PM
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Employees at Obama's Presidential Library Vow to Unionize, Citing Intolerable Working Conditions
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Obama's Chicago-based presidential library only opened in June, and it's already having problems above and beyond the bloated budget and delayed construction time. Turns out the employees are unhappy working at the library, and are vowing to unionize after "increasing workloads" and benefit cuts.

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Here's more:

Workers circulated a letter to staff Wednesday announcing their intent to unionize, complaining about “increasing” workloads and “vague responses” from administrators to a list of complaints they’d raised, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Some of the complaints suggested the $900 million presidential center — often maligned for resembling the Star Wars Death Star or a huge trash bin — could already be facing financial trouble.

They included the center’s recent halting of raises and promotions, an increase in their healthcare costs and a reduction of paid time off — all of which the letter said have led to a “high turnover rate” and exiting employees “taking with them their institutional knowledge and expertise.”


Just how vital those four months of “institutional knowledge” was remains unclear, but the workers included an ace-in-the-hole in their pitch: President Obama’s own glowing words endorsing unions in 2016.

“If I were looking for a good job that lets me build some security for my family, I’d join a union. If I saw a problem in my workplace, I’d organize my coworkers to do something about it,” the letter quoted Obama.

The Obama Foundation, which financed construction of the library, had $1.1 million in assets last year — but revenue plunged 25% from $210 million in 2024 to $159 million in 2025, according to tax documents.

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How are things so bad after less than four months of operations?

That's a rhetorical question, of course. It's run by Democrats.

They'll blame Republicans and capitalism for these failures, of course.

What could their workload be? We doubt people are knocking on the doors to get into the place.

The irony is delicious here.

That's an excellent question. 

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That would be hilarious.

This is what "hope and change" look like. Obama and the Democrats inflicted this corporate DEI insanity on every company, and now it's biting them in the armpit.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics BARACK OBAMA | CHICAGO | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | LAWSUIT
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