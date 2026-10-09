Legendary Chicago Bears Coach Mike Ditka Dies at Age 86

Mike Ditka, the legendary coach of the Chicago Bears, has died. He was 86 years old.

Mike Ditka, legendary Bears coach, dead at 86 https://t.co/Zo1vPEN16G pic.twitter.com/7YW7ekX9t7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2026

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Ditka famously led the Bears to the only Super Bowl in franchise history in 1986 led by the dominant 46 defense. The team has lived on in Chicago and NFL lore — thanks to the cocky and outgoing personalities of the players — with the gruff Ditka leading the charge. Ditka, a Pennsylvania native, starred as a tight end for the Bears, Cowboys and Eagles before moving into coaching.

Ditka was born in Carnegie, Pennsylvania to Charlotte and Mike Ditka, Sr. He had three younger siblings: Ashton, David, and Mary Ann. The family lived in Aliquippa, where Ditka attended Aliquippa High School, where he was a three-sport star.

RIP Coach Ditka. All time Football Guy. The few times I got to meet/interview him were such a thrill. He was the definition of swagger and aura. Don’t make them like that anymore pic.twitter.com/jcHBIfu6yx — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 9, 2026

Ditka played college football for Pitt from 1958 to 1960. He also played baseball and basketball for the Pitt Panthers.

In the 1961 NFL draft, Ditka was picked fifth overall by the Chicago Bears. The Houston Oilers drafted him eight overall that same year in the AFL draft. He signed with the Bears and in his first season had 58 receptions, forever adding a new dimension to the tight end position. He scored 12 receiving touchdowns as well, the most by a Bears rookie. For that, he earned Rookie of the Year honors.

NFL legend Mike Ditka, who revolutionized the tight end position before becoming the head coach of the world champion 1985 Bears and a towering figure in the city of Chicago, has passed away, his family announced. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/vMmsRyj2yj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

Ditka would play for the Bears for the next five seasons, going to the Pro Bowl each year and playing on the 1963 NFL Championship team.

In 1967, just before the AFL-NFL merger, Ditka signed a $300,000 contract with a $50,000 signing bonus with the Houston Oilers. He was then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on April 26, 1967. He played with them for two seasons and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 1969, where played until his retirement in 1973.

Legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka has passed away, @paytonsun just learned. pic.twitter.com/2N821GERZS — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) October 9, 2026

After retiring, he was hired as an assistant coach by Tom Landry and spent nine seasons in that position with the Dallas Cowboys. They made the playoffs eight times, won six division titles, three NFC championships, and the Super Bowl in 1977.

George Halas then hired Ditka as head coach of the Chicago Bears in 1981. By 1984, Ditka led the Bears to the NFC Championship Game, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers. In 1986, the Bears beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. The team had a 15-1 record in the 1985 season.

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In 1988, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A legendary rant from a legendary person



RIP Mike Ditka pic.twitter.com/CQgG7SlhVv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2026

Ditka married his first wife, Marge, in 1961. They had four children — Mark, Matt, Mike, and Megan — and divorced in 1973. Ditka married Diane Trantham in 1977.

Ditka is survived by his wife, his four children, and grandchildren.