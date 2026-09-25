Why Troy Jackson Got Kicked Out of a Facebook Group Supporting His Senate Candidacy

Troy Jackson might not have Nazi tattoos, but he’s been with his second cousin for decades and reportedly has a temper. It’s as if no ordinary person can run for statewide office as a Democrat in this state. Jackson’s abusive behavior earned him the boot from a Facebook group supporting his Senate candidacy. He was apparently so nasty to a commenter that the admin did not believe it was actually Mr. Jackson. The Maine Wire analyzed the exchanges and the account and found that it indeed is Troy Jackson:
🚨🚨INCREDIBLE: Troy Jackson has been removed from the "Mainers for Troy Jackson" Facebook page because he was so rude to a supporter that the admin didn't believe it was really him. pic.twitter.com/MwpCw2TVBs— The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) September 24, 2026
An account bearing Troy Jackson’s name got kicked out of a Facebook group devoted to supporting him after members decided its replies were so insulting they couldn’t possibly have come from their candidate.
Screenshots from “Mainers for Troy Jackson” show members arguing over whether they were dealing with the real Jackson, an impostor or someone else using his account. One member posted images identifying the profile as Jackson’s personal page, complete with a Facebook designation that made for an awkward endorsement: “Former member of Mainers for Troy Jackson.”
According to a Maine Wire investigation, the account profile picture matches the personal profile account Jackson has used for several years.
The dispute comes amid complaints about Washington’s growing influence over the Democratic Senate nominee. In a Sept. 22 New York Magazine report, Rebecca Traister described progressive organizers frustrated as Jackson deferred to national consultants. She reported that local organizers had been sidelined and town halls reworked or canceled. Jackson’s campaign denied screening questions at events and said his positions on ICE, Gaza and Medicare for All had not changed.
Inside the Facebook group, supporters were having trouble recognizing the man whose name was on the door.
“This cannot be Troy speaking. He would not speak so insultingly and patronizingly to regular people let alone supporters,” wrote Carla Poindexter White. “Whoever this is, it is horrifying.”
Another member, Kirstan Watson, asked whether the account could be removed or reported.
“They have been removed. Will keep an eye on it. Freaky,” White replied.
Rachel Southworth then pointed out the apparent problem.
“i think you just banned Troy, his personal page,” she wrote, tagging White and posting screenshots of the profile.
White defended the decision while drawing a distinction between removal and a ban.
Getting kicked out of a Facebook group? Are you kidding me? That’s like being banned by OpenTable.
Jackson has replaced Graham Platner, whose Senate candidacy was derailed by a litany of public-relations disasters. Platner has a history of posting graphic social media content, an SS tattoo on his chest, and allegations of domestic abuse. It wasn’t until a rape allegation surfaced after the primary that Democrats finally felt compelled to say he needed to go. Funny — you’d think the Nazi tattoo would’ve been the reason, along with a host of other things, but no. Maine Democrats raced to replace Platner, and they did so with Jackson, who had run in the state’s gubernatorial primary but lost. He’s admittedly less enthused about running for this office, but felt compelled to push the progressive agenda forward.
Susan Collins Leads Democrat Troy Jackson 49%-46% in Maine Senate Race — NYT/Siena poll pic.twitter.com/RiXs9DO1zU— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 24, 2026
Troy Jackson REFUSES to answer for his multi-million-dollar corruption as president of the Maine Senate— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2026
Q: "You tried to funnel millions of dollars to a corporation that your son lobbies for. Do you think that would be an example of corruption?"
TROY: 🦗🦗🦗 pic.twitter.com/nsmGYZhm58
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