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Tom Tiffany Warns Wisconsinites: David Crowley Will Make Your Energy Bills Skyrocket

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 02, 2026 1:30 PM
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Tom Tiffany Warns Wisconsinites: David Crowley Will Make Your Energy Bills Skyrocket
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Over the last seven years, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC), a Democrat-appointed body, has approved more than $2 billion in energy rate hikes to meet the "green" energy goals of Gov. Tony Evers. That means less money in your pocket and costly energy bills, especially during Wisconsin's brutally cold winters.

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Now WE-Energies, the state's largest utility, is asking the PSC to approve another rate hike on consumers, this time by 14 percent over the next two years.

This means the average customer will pay $13 more a month in 2027 and another $8 or $9 more in 2028, raising bills by at least $21 a month or $252 a year.

WE-Energies claims the hike is necessary to support investments in renewable energy projects. There it is, folks: you are paying more for unreliable and costly "green" energy.

Democrat David Crowley would make that situation worse, doubling down on his plan to make Wisconsin entirely "green" energy based by 2050.

Tom Tiffany, on the other hand, vows to appoint a PSC that won't keep jacking up our rates and to put a stop to the Democrats' expensive "green" energy scheme.

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This writer's electric bill has gone up significantly in recent months.

Yes, Wisconsin needs common sense after years of Democrat Gov. Tony Evers.

The last thing Wisconsin needs is an unreliable energy grid when the temps plummet to 40-below in January. Pipes will freeze, people will die, and David Crowley will pat himself on the back for "going green."

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ENERGY | GREEN ENERGY | WISCONSIN
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