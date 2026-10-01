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Abdul El-Sayed's Fundraiser Had a Very Interesting Take on the Thwarted FlyDubai Terror Attack

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 01, 2026 12:45 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed's Fundraiser Had a Very Interesting Take on the Thwarted FlyDubai Terror Attack
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The world was riveted yesterday by the story of the FlyDubai fight, where the Omani co-pilot stabbed the captain in an attempt to hijack the plane, which was full of Israeli citizens returning to Tel Aviv. That brave captain was able to unlock the cockpit door despite being critically wounded. That allowed passengers to storm the cockpit and take control of the aircraft.

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It landed safely in Saudi Arabia before continuing to Israel. The plane, which plummeted thousands of feet in less than a minute, suffered damage to the vertical rudder on the tail, too. It's an incredible testament to the passengers' bravery that the outcome wasn't far more tragic.

But there's a story worth discussing related to that thwarted terror attack. Osama Siblani held a fundraiser for Michigan Democrat and U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed last week. That raised more than $350,000 for El-Sayed.

But now Siblani is claiming that the terror attack was "fabricated" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help him in upcoming elections.

The post reads:

The Mysterious FlyDubai Plane Fabrication!

  1. Netanyahu's visit two days ago and his meeting with bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Saudi officials.
  2. U.S. Attorney General: We are coordinating closely with our counterparts abroad regarding the FlyDubai plane "incident."
  3. A conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to take place in the coming hours, against the backdrop of the attempted "hijacking of the plane."
  4. Trump: Soon, you will notice that certain things will happen regarding Iran.
  5. Netanyahu: Before arriving in New York to vomit from the podium of the United Nations and hurl insults at members of the General Assembly, he said something would happen in Iran soon.

In other words, the plot has to be cooked before the midterm elections here in the United States and the Israeli Knesset elections at the end of October.

You see, what was hidden ... is no longer hidden.

Or how else can it be explained? We shall see in the coming days.

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There's a much simpler explanation for this: an anti-Israel, antisemitic Islamist stabbed the plane's captain in an effort to kill 170 Israelis.

He miscalculated how brave the passengers were and he failed.

This wasn't some grand conspiracy, but you can't tell that to Siblani, who is also an outspoken supporter of Hamas.

If Siblani's name sounds familiar, it's because a street in Dearborn is named for him.

Will anyone ask the El-Sayed campaign about this? 

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This is insane, and disqualifying.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TERRORISM
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