After Raising Taxes for 400 Years, Gov. Tony Evers Has the Audacity to Do This

They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who murders his parents, then asks the court for leniency because he's an orphan. But chutzpah is also the politician who complains about taxes after using his line-item veto to codify four centuries of tax hikes as he's walking out the door.

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That's what Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers did. Wisconsin governors have the power of the line-item veto, which allows them to remove or alter specific sentences and words in legislation. In a biennial budget, Evers decided to change the years "2024-2025" to "2024-2425," legislating 400 years of property tax increases on Wisconsin voters.

Now Evers is complaining about increased costs under the Trump administration.

🧾 $2,035



That's how much more the average Wisconsin family has paid of their hard-earned paychecks on gas, electricity, healthcare, and other necessities thanks to President Trump and Republicans in Congress who have enabled him every step of the way. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 31, 2026

The absolute audacity of this man.

$11,400 is how much Bidenflation cost us over 4 years, and you didn't say shit about it, so maybe just go f**k yourself and retire early.



Not to mention your unilateral 400 year property tax hike.https://t.co/heau1UVIOl — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco__Knight) August 31, 2026

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

NOT EXACTLY TRUE pic.twitter.com/7q3pvhxOXI — USA 250 (@oldcruizer) September 1, 2026

He lied. Color us shocked.

Wisconsin also has one of the nation's highest effective property tax rates, thanks to Tony Evers.

If only you could do something to help! pic.twitter.com/nh0sEEpyjF — HeathersCheddar (@HeathersCheddar) August 31, 2026

If only!

$28,000-$34,000



That’s how much more the average Wisconsin family paid of their hard-earned paychecks on necessities thanks to President Biden and Democrats in Congress who enabled him every step of the way—with Governor Evers cheering. — Jerome S Harms (@jsharms0323) August 31, 2026

Evers was perfectly happy with the spending and inflation under Biden, because Biden is a Democrat.

Electrical rates were rubber stamped increases for the WE monopoly by President Trump ?

You’d better watch out Tony , lightning will strike you for lying like that . — Farnorth Patriot (@FarnorthPatriot) August 31, 2026

WE-Energies is Wisconsin's largest utility provider, and Evers didn't meet a rate hike he didn't love.

Wisconsin is the 28th highest per capita in taxes. $6,030. Tony Evers did that. https://t.co/YRnohDWOBA — Dan Miller (@DanielJMiller12) September 1, 2026

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Yes, he did.

And David Crowley would keep raising our taxes.

Now do Crowley in Milwaukee!! https://t.co/MmZif4VcAq — Bobacheck (@Bobacheck) August 31, 2026

Milwaukee County has some of the highest property tax and sales tax rates thanks to Crowley, whom Evers not only endorsed but campaigned with. They're two peas in a pod.

This is what Democrats do, every single time. They complain about affordability, campaign on making things better, and then raise our taxes. Abigail Spanberger did that in Virginia, Evers did that in Wisconsin, and David Crowley will continue those failed policies if he's elected governor in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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