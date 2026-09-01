DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

After Raising Taxes for 400 Years, Gov. Tony Evers Has the Audacity to Do This

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 9:00 AM
Advertisement
After Raising Taxes for 400 Years, Gov. Tony Evers Has the Audacity to Do This
Democratic National Convention via AP

They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who murders his parents, then asks the court for leniency because he's an orphan. But chutzpah is also the politician who complains about taxes after using his line-item veto to codify four centuries of tax hikes as he's walking out the door.

Advertisement

That's what Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers did. Wisconsin governors have the power of the line-item veto, which allows them to remove or alter specific sentences and words in legislation. In a biennial budget, Evers decided to change the years "2024-2025" to "2024-2425," legislating 400 years of property tax increases on Wisconsin voters.

Now Evers is complaining about increased costs under the Trump administration.

The absolute audacity of this man.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Recommended
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He lied. Color us shocked.

Wisconsin also has one of the nation's highest effective property tax rates, thanks to Tony Evers.

If only!

Evers was perfectly happy with the spending and inflation under Biden, because Biden is a Democrat.

WE-Energies is Wisconsin's largest utility provider, and Evers didn't meet a rate hike he didn't love.

Advertisement

Yes, he did.

And David Crowley would keep raising our taxes.

Milwaukee County has some of the highest property tax and sales tax rates thanks to Crowley, whom Evers not only endorsed but campaigned with. They're two peas in a pod.

This is what Democrats do, every single time. They complain about affordability, campaign on making things better, and then raise our taxes. Abigail Spanberger did that in Virginia, Evers did that in Wisconsin, and David Crowley will continue those failed policies if he's elected governor in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | INFLATION | TAXES | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal

Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal

Matt Vespa
Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos