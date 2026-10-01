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Why a WNBA Player Went Nuts During Tuesday Night's Playoff Game With the Indiana Fever

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 01, 2026 6:00 AM
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Why a WNBA Player Went Nuts During Tuesday Night's Playoff Game With the Indiana Fever
AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File

This league cannot get out of its own way. It’s unwatchable. An Indiana fan pointed at Las Vegas Aces player A’ja Wilson, and she went nuts, storming next to the fan and still steaming after their loss to Indiana on Tuesday night during the post-game press conference. But the fan did nothing wrong. There was no heckling, not the vicious kind that warrants removal. The fan returned to his seat, while these crazy women don’t seem to get that most of their audience watches them in case they do stupid s**t. 

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It’s tragic because right now, some ladies can play and fill the seats. But we have jealousy and stupid women’s stuff engulfing the WNBA, with their inability to define ‘what a woman is’ being at the top of the list. If this gets you that heated, you’ll never make it in professional sports. This was little league stuff, not even worth whatever the hell happened here (via Fox News):

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Caitlin Clark put together a historic performance as the Indiana Fever cruised to a 99-89 victory in Game 2 of their playoff matchup against the Aces on Tuesday, forcing a win-or-go-home Game 3 in Las Vegas.

The biggest story is what happened off the court, though.

With four minutes left in the game, A'ja Wilson drew a controversial blocking foul on Sophie Cunningham. She then saw a fan sitting a few rows back in the baseline courtside seats and took exception with him pointing and saying something to her. She then went out of her way to go two rows deep into the crowd to confront the fan, who had since sat down.

[…]

A fan sitting next to the man involved in the confrontation with Wilson shared details with OutKick about the incident.

According to the fan, the man simply said: "It (the foul) is on you!" while pointing at Wilson.

The fan also said that Wilson kept yelling, "You don't point at me!"

That’s it. Nothing sexist. Nothing race-related. No profanity. Just a fan being a fan. Wilson was set off by a fan sitting courtside, who believed the blocking foul to be a charge. Oh, the horror!

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That’s weak, Wilson. Weak. And ‘the point,’ which was made famous by Sophie Cunningham,, has made a return, and she’s loving it:

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News Topics FOX NEWS | INDIANA | WNBA
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