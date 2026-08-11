Glenn Youngkin Joins Tom Tiffany As the 'Common Sense' Governor for Wisconsin

Republican Tom Tiffany unveiled a plan to help make housing more affordable for Wisconsinites after Gov. Tony Evers and Democrat policies have made property taxes skyrocket and new housing development a challenge.

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Tiffany was joined by former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who said Tiffany would bring "common sense and conviction" to the governor's office.

The heartland is ready to stand up for America.@TomTiffanyWI has spent his life in Wisconsin, raised his family there, and knows what makes his state great.



He’ll bring that same common sense and conviction to the governor’s office. pic.twitter.com/Og0Dhy5Iuk — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) August 10, 2026

"The Congressman and I have known each other for a while," Youngkin said. "And I'm really excited about the fact that he's not just running for governor, but he will be a common sense governor in Wisconsin. And that's what originally got us excited, and then also for Wisconsin to be this representative election between common sense leadership to make Wisconsin great and really crazy."

"I think what Francesca Hong stands for is the antithesis of America. She does. She wants to defund police, close prisons, she wants to get rid of the military, she wants to get rid of the presidency," he continued. "These are all the things that the DSA stands for, and she is a card-carrying member. And this is a moment for the heartland of America to stand up for America."

"I think you saw it in the debates a couple weeks ago when none of the candidates took on Francesca Hong and the agenda she has laid out for Wisconsin..."



GOP gov candidate Tom Tiffany in Waukesha Co today alongside former VA Gov. Glenn Youngkin ahead of Tue's Dem primary: pic.twitter.com/9hrQwR4Ivb — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 10, 2026

"I like Thanksgiving. I'd like to keep it," Youngkin said. "I think it's a big part of our national heritage and our faith in each other, but also faith in the Almighty."

Tiffany also addressed a question about what his campaign will do if Hong loses the primary.

"Whoever wins on the other side, we are prepared to face them," Tiffany said. "I think you saw in the debates a couple of weeks ago when none of the candidates took on Francesca Hong and the agenda she laid out for Wisconsin. Abolish prisons, abolish police, highest tax rates in the country if we adopt her agenda. And none of them challenged her. So it's very clear that the leadership of the Democrat Party, and I don't think this reflects all Democrats across Wisconsin, but certainly amongst the leadership, they have capitulated to the big-government socialism that she's selling."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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