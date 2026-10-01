Father-in-Law Admits to Fatally Shooting New York Times Employee

More information has emerged about the fatal shooting of a New York Times employee in San Francisco.

Jonathan McKinley’s in-laws allegedly gunned him down over the weekend after an ongoing domestic dispute. The father-in-law allegedly admitted to carrying out the shooting, according to Fox News.

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A California man accused of gunning down his transgender son-in-law allegedly admitted to the shooting after surveillance video captured him and his wife opening fire together in a crowded park, newly filed court documents allege. Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, were charged Wednesday with murder in the death of their son-in-law, Jonathan McKinsey, 40. Prosecutors also accused the couple of intentionally killing him by "lying in wait." Several 911 callers reported gunfire at the Dublin Sports Grounds before a Dublin Police Services sergeant arrived and found McKinsey lying face up with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses pointed police toward a black Honda Civic leaving the parking lot, leading officers to conduct a high-risk traffic stop nearby, the filings state. Chen was driving and allegedly had a firearm in her possession when she was detained, while Zhang was in the passenger seat. Three witnesses identified Chen and Zhang as the shooters, while surveillance video allegedly captured the couple opening fire "in concert" on McKinsey. Police said the couple opened fire in a crowded park's parking lot with "blatant disregard for public safety," even as several children were nearby. Police transported Chen to headquarters after her arrest, where she invoked her Miranda rights during questioning. Zhang, however, allegedly spoke with investigators and admitted shooting McKinsey. "During a later interview [with] Zhang, he admitted to shooting the victim," the court document states.

The shooting happened on Saturday in a crowded parking lot at Dublin Sports Grounds in Dublin, California. The authorities believe the couple waited for the victim, then ambushed him.

McKinsey and Candice Jang married in 2011 and had three children. But the couple was living apart and engaged in a custody battle by last fall.

Jang asked the court for a domestic violence restraining order covering herself, her children, and her mother in October 2025. She claimed McKinsey struck their six-year-old in the face and threatened to kill her and her parents.

That report led to two misdemeanor charges against McKinsey for child endangerment and corporal injury to a child. He pleaded not guilty, was released on a $50,000 bond, and was ordered into parenting classes.

McKinsey filed for divorce in December and sought his own restraining order against Jang. He claimed that she and her parents physically and emotionally abused him and the children for years — including anti-LGBTQ slurs and violence. He said the father punched him in the chest while he was recovering from a mastectomy as a trans-identified woman.

The conflict continued into 2026. On the day of the shooting, several 911 callers reported gunfire at the parking lot. Officers showed up and found McKinsey, 40, lying face-up behind a white SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Witnesses pointed officers to a black Honda Civic leaving the lot. The officers stopped the couple and found a firearm on Chen. There was a second gun in the vehicle. Three witnesses identified the couple as the shooters, and surveillance footage confirmed it.

Both were arrested within minutes and later charged with murder, including a lying-in-wait special circumstance. Prosecutors allege the couple waited for a chance to attack by surprise, with each personally firing a gun and causing his death. The complaint also alleges “great violence” and “a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness.” They are being held without bail.

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