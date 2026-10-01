Trump Says He Regrets Appointing These Supreme Court Justices

President Donald Trump said he regrets nominating Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh during his first term in office.

During an interview with Time, he was asked about comments he made about the three justices not being the people he interviewed. “You said they were like shells of their former selves,” the reporter asked. “Do you regret nominating them?”

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“What can I do?” the president said. “I put them in. They voted against me too often. I was very—I gave them the position of a lifetime, and they vote against me often. They vote for me too.”

Trump continued, saying the left-leaning justices “virtually never vary.”

You can come up with the worst thing in the world and they’ll vote as a group. And while I don't like it, there's something I admire about it: there's loyalty. So they have loyalty to Barack Hussein Obama. They have loyalty to Biden, even though Biden doesn't even know who the hell they are. He wouldn't know. He doesn't even know what the Supreme Court is. And me, I gave them the chance of a lifetime, and it's unfortunate what they did.

Trump continued, criticizing the justices over their rulings.

“It’s unfortunate what they did—not to me, to our country,” he said. “Birthright citizenship. It's becoming a major industry now. People are making millions and millions of dollars, and we're losing trillions of dollars. And it's become a corrupt business, all because of the Supreme Court decision.”

🚨 “I GAVE THEM THE POSITION OF A LIFETIME, AND THEY VOTED AGAINST ME OFTEN.”



President Trump tells TIME Magazine he REGRETS appointing Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett after they ruled against him on tariffs, mail-in ballots, and birthright citizenship.… pic.twitter.com/9V8ZJS3lvW — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 1, 2026

The interviewer asked whether Trump wanted loyalty from his Supreme Court appointments.

“I do like loyalty, yeah,” he replied.

But he continued, saying he didn’t want loyalty from Supreme Court justices. “I want good decisions. The tariff decision was disastrous for the country. I want good decisions for the country,” Trump said.

🚨NEW: President Trump admitted Thursday he regrets nominating justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, claiming they often vote against him.



"They voted against me too often," Trump told Time magazine in an interview. "I gave them the… pic.twitter.com/uNCgDORFaG — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) October 1, 2026

The three justices ruled against parts of Trump’s agenda in several major cases this year. In February, the Supreme Court held 6-3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.

Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett joined those voting against the tariffs. Brett Kavanaugh.

In June, the court struck down Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who are in the country illegally or on temporary visas.

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