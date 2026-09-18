Rep. Fallon Calls for DOJ Investigation Into Texas Majority PAC Over ‘Shady' Plan to Pay for Votes

On Wednesday, undercover video obtained exclusively by Townhall showed Sky McAdams, organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, discussing a scheme to help Democrat James Talarico win the U.S. Senate race in November.

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In the video, McAdams said, "We are paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class to learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all of these bad things. So it’s like a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially."

EXCLUSIVE: TALARICO SUPER PAC CAUGHT PAYING VOTERS!



"We are paying people $25...a roundabout way of paying people for their votes."



Video obtained by Townhall catches Sky McAdams, organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, on undercover video explaining the scheme to elect… pic.twitter.com/FKK5nEfb5B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

Yesterday, we learned Texas Majority PAC had fired McAdams, saying McAdams mischaracterized the program. In a statement to Texas Scorecard, a PAC spokesperson said, "Participants in the program are being paid for grassroots organizing work. The way it was described by one rogue employee is factually incorrect, not how we operate, and they were immediately fired."

But the troubles are just beginning for Texas Majority PAC. Texas Rep. Pat Fallon wrote a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche demanding an investigation into the group.

More shady practices from the same party that can’t stop talking about “threats to democracy.” https://t.co/AByzrRQkxb — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) September 16, 2026

"More shady practices from the same party that can’t stop talking about 'threats to democracy,'" Rep. Fallon wrote on X.

The letter was shared exclusively with Townhall and calls for swift action to protect our free and fair elections.

"I write urgently regarding the recent discovery of voters in Texas allegedly being bribed for their vote in the upcoming U.S. Senate race. On video, an operative associated with Texas Majority PAC admitted to operating a scheme referred to as a 'paid promotional program,' through an outside group called 'Relentless.' Texas Majority PAC is a pro-James Talarico political action committee," the letter begins.

It continues, "In the video, Sky McAdams, an organizing member for Texas Majority PAC, explains the bribery scheme in plain terms. 'We are paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class to learn why voting is important and why Republicans are causing all of these bad things ... It's like a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially.' In their campaign finance report filed in July of this year, Texas Majority PAC paid Relentless $500,000 for a 'relational organizing program.' This accounts for nearly a fifth of their expenditure up to that point, funding this illegal voter manipulation project. Texas Majority PAC is an organization that strongly supports James Talarico, as well as at least nine other Democrat candidates up for election in Texas, as they are 'dedicated to electing a Democrat to statewide office in Texas.'"

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"Free and fair elections are the backbone of our constitutional republic," Rep. Fallon writes. "They are what set this nation apart from our adversaries, and what have allowed the United States to become the greatest country in the world. Americans deserve to participate in elections that are free of illegal immigrant voting, foreign adversary financing, and especially shady political organizations that seek to purchase the votes of Americans and tarnish a privilege afforded to our nation's citizens."

"Texas Majority PAC, through its documented partnership with Relentless, has openly admitted to defying the law and purchasing votes in the U.S. Senate race. If this is true, this criminal behavior has no place in America and our elections. The government has a responsibility to investigate and hold accountable those that seek to circumvent free and fair elections through bribery of voters."

"Accordingly, I am requesting a formal investigation into Texas Majority PAC and Relentless for coordinating a voter-bribery operation through their 'paid promotional program,' and any other similar instances of voter manipulation related to James Talarico's campaign for U.S. Senate in Texas."

Texas Majority PAC may have hoped firing McAdams would end the controversy. It hasn't. His comments on the Townhall undercover video have now prompted a member of Congress to ask AG Blanche and the DOJ to determine whether the program crossed the line from paid political organizing into illegal vote buying.

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The PAC insists McAdams misrepresented what the program does. That's why an investigation should matter: a look into the payments, communications, and operation of the program would determine which account the evidence supports.

Coming in the same week that several congressional committees released their interim report raising separate allegations about ActBlue's handling of potentially unlawful foreign contributions, the questions surrounding Texas Majority PAC add another election-finance controversy for Democrats to answer before November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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