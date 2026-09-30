Guess Which State Is Using Taxpayer Dollars to House Pedophiles Near Children

Taking money from your paycheck is one thing. Using it to provide housing for pedophiles is quite another.

Yet, that is exactly what’s happening in San Francisco, according to a report from City Journal.

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According to this City Journal investigation, more than 25 percent of sex offenders in San Francisco with addresses in the Megan’s Law database live in taxpayer-subsidized buildings. Many live near a park, school, or daycare, or reside in a neighborhood with a high concentration of children. They do all of this despite statewide efforts to ban concentrating pedophiles so close to children. Instead of listening to California voters, San Francisco has become a taxpayer-funded dumping ground for sex criminals. The Taylor Street Center is one of San Francisco’s most heavily populated sex-offender residences. Located in the Tenderloin, Taylor Street houses at least 31 registered sex offenders. The taxpayer-funded California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the federal Bureau of Prisons contract the private GEO Group to run the facility. The reentry complex can house 240 people. It hosts specialized programs for residents like “cultural diversity education,” “gender-responsive groups,” and a “weekly meditation group.” The facility sits just 400 feet from a daycare center, 1,000 feet from a fourth-to-eighth-grade school, and five blocks away from a preschool. Any sex offender housed in the Tenderloin is bound to encounter children. Along with having a high concentration of immigrant and low-income households, the neighborhood also has the highest concentration of kids in the entire city. You can’t just walk into the Taylor Street complex. The facility has at least one guard and multiple security doors. But residents seem to be able to come and go with relative ease.

One of the individuals living in the housing told City Journal that concerns over pedophiles living next to children are “hysteria” and that “seeing a minor is like walking in the Tenderloin late at night” and knowing to “stay away from that person.”

However, many others who live in this housing might not be as keen on avoiding children, according to the report.

Multiple residents at 111 Taylor Street are “in violation” of their sex-offender-registration requirements, according to the state’s public database. At least one has been accused of sexually deviant behavior during his time at the Taylor house: Kevin Adams, a 37-year-old convicted in 2014 of transmitting more than 600 images of child pornography, including some that were sadistic or masochistic in nature. Adams was released from prison on supervised release after his conviction. While on supervised release, he conducted multiple lewd internet searches, like “Asian Teens; Teen Cum Shot; and Teen Pussy.” He also searched online for pornographic content of gymnastic videos with young girls. Despite his conduct, Adams was relocated to Taylor Street, where he continued to exhibit “increased sexual deviance related to minors”—including viewing material on social media that depicted minors in various postures, from stretching to kneeling without pants. As of 2026, Adams was a threat to the community and had a “clear sexual preoccupation with minors,” his probation officer determined. A court revoked his release in September after he admitted to possessing pornography. Adams’s listed address on the sex-offender registry is still 111 Taylor Street.

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EXCLUSIVE: California is dumping convicted pedophiles into residential neighborhoods in San Francisco. The state has placed dozens of sex offenders in free housing right next to daycares, playgrounds, and elementary schools.



The neighbors are terrified. pic.twitter.com/wxpYPOvN8J — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) September 30, 2026

But taxpayers aren’t only paying for child abusers to live in low-income areas. They are living all over the city in subsidized housing.

An extensive review of the public registry found that more than 25 percent of sex offenders with addresses on the Megan’s Law website live in taxpayer-funded buildings. As of September 25, 779 registered sex offenders live in San Francisco and are listed in the state’s Megan’s Law database. Of the 628 such offenders with an address, 158 live in 65 taxpayer-funded buildings throughout the city. The buildings operate on various models. 111 Taylor, for example, is run by a private contractor. Others, like the Mission Hotel, are permanent supportive housing hotels run by a nonprofit, and funded by the city of San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (DHSH). At least five sex offenders live at the Mission Hotel—a property less than two blocks away from the Petite Explorer Preschool. Still others, like Hope House, are nonprofit-operated and city-funded interim housing facilities. Hope House, formerly the Sharon Hotel, houses three sex offenders. One, Zayquan Howard, was arrested in 2014 and charged with sex trafficking and pimping out a 14-year-old girl from a motel room not unlike the one in which he currently resides. The residencies aren’t cheap for taxpayers. San Francisco’s DHSH, which did not respond to our comment request, operates on a more than $800 million budget; between 2025 and 2026, a majority of the budget was earmarked for housing. It can cost the city $30,000 to $40,000 per resident annually to house people in permanent supportive housing.

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The question is: How many California residents know they are paying to house pedophiles? I doubt the state’s government has been transparent on the matter.

But even more egregious is that taxpayers are literally paying to house convicted child abusers close to places where children are present. This is yet another example of how politicians will push ridiculous and dangerous laws without showing an ounce of concern for those they might affect.

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