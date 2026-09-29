NBC News Continues to Lie by Omission in Tasia Fortune Murder Case

A third suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Tasia Fortune, the Mississippi woman who was found hanging from a tree last month. The Democrats and their media allies pounced on the story as proof of a resurgence of racist lynchings in the nation, as several other black men and women were found dead by hanging in recent weeks. The majority of those deaths were ruled suicides.

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As for Tasia Fortune, three suspects have now been arrested, and all of them are black. It also turns out Fortune was killed as part of a drug dispute, and her body was later hanged from the tree. But you wouldn't know that from media coverage. CNN implied there were racial implications here, and the Associated Press got the Community Note treatment but still persisted in omitting the race of the suspects in subsequent reporting.

Now NBC News is doing the same thing, mentioning that Fortune was a black woman but failing to mention the race of the suspects.

A Mississippi judge sets a $5 million bond for a third man charged in the death of Tasia Fortune, a Black woman whose body was found hanging from a tree in August. https://t.co/PWbeWPFVYi — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2026

Here's more:

A Mississippi judge set a $5 million bond Monday for a third man charged in the death of a Black woman whose body was found hanging from a tree in August. Police disclosed Friday that Tasia Fortune, 29, was killed before her body was placed in a tree behind an abandoned house in Jackson. Fortune was Black, and the discovery of her hanging body stoked fear because the scene recalled actual lynchings in the Southern state, which has a long history of racial violence. Some officials had called for a federal civil rights investigation before a Jackson police detective said the scene was “staged.”

It takes NBC News to the sixth paragraph to mention the race of the suspects arrested for Fortune's murder.

Here, let me help you do your job since you don’t know how to post the pictures of the 3 suspects….. pic.twitter.com/VqHFsAZtLM — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 28, 2026

There is no picture of the suspects in the NBC News article.

Oh look: Using a partial truth to lie.



The perpetrators are also black. The Klan or other white supremacists aren't running around much, especially when SPLC stopped funding them.



Poor collectivists, you hope no one will examine your stories and see how you're lying. 🙄🤦‍♂️ — Sinapus (@Sinapus) September 29, 2026

They are lying by omission.

Using the truth to push a lie. Everything in that headline is factually accurate. The intent is to make the reader think this was racially motivated, not about drugs. Also note the omission that all three men charged are black. https://t.co/fHUD5ntQtt — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2026

That's exactly what they intended to do.

Hey @NBCNews, why are you omitting that the three men arrested in the lynching of Tasia Fortune are Black? Why are there no pictures of their mugshots in your article? https://t.co/yQZ8LhL2B6 pic.twitter.com/aLq7JaLu9v — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) September 28, 2026

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There are 60 Democrats in Congress who want federal investigations into these deaths, despite most of them being ruled suicides, and we obviously know Tasia Fortune was murdered, allegedly by three black men. But NBC News, like the AP, is trying to help these Democrats get traction for this meaningless, grandstanding investigation.

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