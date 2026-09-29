DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

NBC News Continues to Lie by Omission in Tasia Fortune Murder Case

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 29, 2026 8:30 AM
Advertisement
NBC News Continues to Lie by Omission in Tasia Fortune Murder Case
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

A third suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Tasia Fortune, the Mississippi woman who was found hanging from a tree last month. The Democrats and their media allies pounced on the story as proof of a resurgence of racist lynchings in the nation, as several other black men and women were found dead by hanging in recent weeks. The majority of those deaths were ruled suicides.

Advertisement

As for Tasia Fortune, three suspects have now been arrested, and all of them are black. It also turns out Fortune was killed as part of a drug dispute, and her body was later hanged from the tree. But you wouldn't know that from media coverage. CNN implied there were racial implications here, and the Associated Press got the Community Note treatment but still persisted in omitting the race of the suspects in subsequent reporting.

Now NBC News is doing the same thing, mentioning that Fortune was a black woman but failing to mention the race of the suspects.

Here's more:

A Mississippi judge set a $5 million bond Monday for a third man charged in the death of a Black woman whose body was found hanging from a tree in August.

Police disclosed Friday that Tasia Fortune, 29, was killed before her body was placed in a tree behind an abandoned house in Jackson.

Fortune was Black, and the discovery of her hanging body stoked fear because the scene recalled actual lynchings in the Southern state, which has a long history of racial violence. Some officials had called for a federal civil rights investigation before a Jackson police detective said the scene was “staged.”

Recommended
Trump's College Loan Tweaks Are Being Felt...and Campus Libs Are Going to Blow a Gasket Matt Vespa Pollster's Latest 2026 Midterm Will Not Sit Well With CNN’s Audience Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It takes NBC News to the sixth paragraph to mention the race of the suspects arrested for Fortune's murder.

There is no picture of the suspects in the NBC News article.

They are lying by omission.

That's exactly what they intended to do.

Advertisement

There are 60 Democrats in Congress who want federal investigations into these deaths, despite most of them being ruled suicides, and we obviously know Tasia Fortune was murdered, allegedly by three black men. But NBC News, like the AP, is trying to help these Democrats get traction for this meaningless, grandstanding investigation.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CIVIL RIGHTS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDIA BIAS | MISSISSIPPI
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Trump's College Loan Tweaks Are Being Felt...and Campus Libs Are Going to Blow a Gasket

Trump's College Loan Tweaks Are Being Felt...and Campus Libs Are Going to Blow a Gasket

Matt Vespa
Pollster's Latest 2026 Midterm Will Not Sit Well With CNN’s Audience

Pollster's Latest 2026 Midterm Will Not Sit Well With CNN’s Audience

Matt Vespa
A Rebuttal to Juan Williams on Justice Clarence Thomas

A Rebuttal to Juan Williams on Justice Clarence Thomas

Armstrong Williams

Trending on Townhall Videos